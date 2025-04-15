Zinedine Zidane and Jay Jay Okocha left indelible footprints in the sands of time after their professional footballing career

The pair were magical in the midfield, taking charge of proceedings for their respective teams during matches

Fans have voted for who they believe is a better dribbler between the two stars, even though they had unique qualities

Over 8,000 football fans have named their choice when asked to vote for the better dribbler between Zinedine Zidane and Jay Jay Okocha.

Both players held their own during their active days marshalling the midfield for their respective national teams, and clubs.

They were exceptional playmakers with distinct dribbling styles, trickery and vision while on the pitch of play.

Jay Jay Okocha was known for his trickery and incredible dribbling skills. Photo: Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

Frenchman Zidane was renowned for his precise ball control, signature spins, and fluid movement, which enabled him to glide past defenders.

On the other hand, Nigerian legend Okocha was 'so good they named him twice' during his time at English club Bolton Wanderers, per GOAL.

He dazzled with audacious stepovers, feints, and freestyle tricks, often humiliating opponents.

Zidane, whose career spanned between 1996 and 2006 featured for clubs like Cannes, Bordeaux, Juventus and Real Madrid).

Statistics show that completed about 70% of dribbles in key matches, per modern estimates.

Okocha, who played for Frankfurt, Fenerbahçe, PSG, Bolton, and others between 1990–2008 had a similar success rate but attempted more dribbles.

Zidane won several titles including the FIFA World Cup, Serie A, La Liga and a host of others, while Okocha won the AFCON in 1994.

Both left lasting legacies in the world of football as Zidane remains a global icon, many see Okocha as a cult hero.

Fans choose Zidane over Okocha

French outlet RMC Sport had in 2020, asked followers on X to vote the best dribbler between the duo.

The post reads:

"Two completely incomparable styles, and yet we're going to have to decide.

"Who do you think is the better dribbler, Zidane or Okocha? (Not the better player, otherwise there's obviously no debate)."

Over 8,000 fans participated in the process and at the end, Zidane had scooped a massive 77.1% of the votes, while Okocha had 22.9%.

Femi Babayato argued in the comment section:

"If Ronaldinho is better than Zidane in dribbling... Then Okocha is better than Zidane... Ronaldinho learnt from Okocha... Just because Okocha is black, y'all favouring zizou"

FloFleck replied:

"Zidane was such a complete player that some would almost forget that he was an excellent dribbler, better than Okocha."

Maxime Barrier said:

"We're talking about dribbling. Zidane may have the best technique of all time, but Okocha invented dribbles.

"He even prepared a new one for each round of the 98 World Cup."

Zinedine Zidane mastered the art of controlling football. Photo: KIM JAE-HWAN.

Source: Getty Images

Okocha sends message to Osimhen, Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Okocha has sent a warning to Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

This is as Nigeria risks missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Okocha was heavily involved in one of Nigeria's most notable World Cup misses, during the 2006 tournament in Germany, and more recently, in the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng