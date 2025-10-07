FIFA has appointed three Nigerians to influential global football committees within the world football body

These appointments by FIFA come days after South Africa’s World Cup points deduction by the football body

Nigeria and South Africa are in a three-way battle with Benin for the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket

Just days after FIFA sanctioned South Africa in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers, the football body has announced major appointments that further promote Nigeria’s presence on the global stage.

Three distinguished Nigerians, namely Ibrahim Musa Gusau, Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN), and Aisha Falode, have been named to key FIFA Standing Committees.

FIFA has appointed three more Nigerians in top positions days after sanctioning South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers. Photo credit: Osasu Obayiuwana

Amaju Melvin Pinnick, who serves as the Deputy Chairperson of the FIFA Men’s National Teams Competitions Committee, congratulated the trio for their new roles, THISDAY reports.

Pinnick described the appointments as a reflection of Nigeria’s strategic relevance and intellectual capital within the international football community.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau, joins the FIFA Men’s Club Competitions Committee, while Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN) has been appointed to the Anti-Racism and Anti-Discrimination Committee.

Meanwhile, Aisha Falode takes a seat on the Media & Communications Committee.

Together, these appointments place Nigerians at the heart of FIFA’s policy, governance, and operational decisions, spanning club competitions, communications, and social justice within the sport.

Nigeria outshines South Africa in FIFA

The announcement comes barely a week after FIFA deducted three points from South Africa in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for fielding an ineligible player.

South Africa were docked three points by FIFA for fielding Teboho Mokoena in the World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho. Photo by Sia Kambou

The ruling saw Bafana Bafana lose their top spot in the group, reigniting Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the tournament.

According to ESPN, FIFA’s disciplinary committee ordered South Africa to forfeit their 2-0 victory over Lesotho, converting it into a 3-0 loss.

The decision was based on using midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who should have served a one-game suspension for accumulating yellow cards.

The punishment left Benin leading the group, with Nigeria closing in just three points behind.

South Africa’s coach, Hugo Broos, had previously claimed that Nigeria was “piling pressure” on FIFA to act, though the ruling was a straightforward enforcement of competition regulations.

The administrative blunder remains a major embarrassment for South Africa, whose hopes of returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2010 now hang in the balance.

A milestone moment for Nigerian football

Beyond the controversy surrounding South Africa, FIFA’s new appointments signal a defining moment for Nigeria.

With four Nigerians, Pinnick, Gusau, Mustapha, and Falode, now occupying major seats within FIFA’s decision-making system, the country’s influence in shaping the future of world football has never been stronger.

As Deputy Chair of the FIFA Men’s National Teams Competitions Committee, Pinnick will continue to work closely with Robert Harrison of Paraguay, helping guide policy and organization for all men’s national team tournaments.

These developments highlight how far Nigerian football has come, not only on the pitch but also in boardrooms where the game’s most critical decisions are made.

South Africans express worry

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that across social media, South African fans have expressed disbelief and frustration over the costly administrative mistake that could make them lose the World Cup ticket to Nigeria.

If Nigeria wins all remaining matches, including the anticipated game with Benin in Uyo, the Super Eagles could finish with 17 points, and that total may be enough to top the group, depending on other results.

