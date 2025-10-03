Asisat Oshoala has fulfilled a personal milestone by performing Umrah at the Kaaba in Mecca on Friday, October 3, 2025

The Nigerian international striker, who scored on her Al Hilal debut in a 4-3 win against Al Qadasiah, shared photos of her worship experience

Her move to Al Hilal follows a successful stint with Bay FC in the NWSL and a 10th WAFCON title with the Super Falcons of Nigeria

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala was spotted at the Kaaba, where she observed the Umrah on Friday, October 3.

The Nigerian international seemed to have ticked another bucket list item, with her visit to the special place.

Oshoala, who will clock 31 on October 9, recently moved to Saudi Women's Premier League side Al Hilal Women, where she signed a two-year deal.

Asisat Oshoala was spotted praying at the Kaaba in Mecca. Photo: asisat_oshoala.

The striker departed US club Bay FC after joining the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) expansion team last year, where she made 23 starts in 25 games, per ESPN.

She was on the scoresheet on her debut as Al Hilal Women defeated Al Qadasiah 4-3 in the opener of the 2025/26 Saudi Women's Premier League on Friday night, September 12.

The Nigerian international opted for the switch after a successful outing at the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where the Super Falcons won their 10th title.

It seems she has already settled well in Saudi Arabia, as she is also of the Muslim faith.

The star took to her Instagram handle to share photos of the moment she worshipped inside the Grand Mosque in Mecca. She added the caption:

"I feel like a kid at the Disney park."

Meanwhile, her followers have taken to the comment section of the post to react. baddyoosha said:

"It’s a wonderful feeling."

trimsandtrips prayed:

"May all our dua’s be answered."

ojubabe1 added:

"May all our prayers be answered."

bigmindsett posited:

"May the God have mercy on us and give us His peace and blessings. Amen."

bol_ade wrote:

"Benefits of playing in Saudi… Just come here for Friday prayers as u like."

Oshoala bags award in Saudi Arabia

In September 2025, the Nigerian international was named the Saudi Women's Premier League player of the month.

In her first month, the Super Falcons legend scored a total of three goals, making two assists in the Saudi Women's Premier League.

The striker was nominated for the Player of the Month award, where she claimed 37,560 votes (56%), followed by Al Ahli forward Ibtissam Jraidi with 44%, while Al Nassr striker Clara Luvanga pulled 1%.

Asisat Oshoala departed Bay FC to join Saudi outfit Al Hilal Women this summer. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham.

Assisat Oshoala's form has helped Al Hilal to a perfect start, with three wins from three matches and no goals conceded.

Oshoala speaks on career as a footballer

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oshoala once disclosed that she never had the intention of playing professional football.

In a viral video on TikTok, the former Liverpool player explained that she wanted to become a lawyer, but somehow, fate had other plans.

