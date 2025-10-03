Premier League giants Arsenal have concluded plans to strengthen their squad ahead of the January transfer window

The player has been impressive since joining his current club at the age of 6, and representing his country of birth

The 16-year-old is unable to move to another club following subject to regulatory approval from UEFA

Arsenal Football Club have confirmed the signing of Nigeria-eligible midfielder Victor Ozhianvuna.

The Ireland-born player will join the Gunners from Shamrock in January 2027, when he turns 18 years old.

Ozhianvuna joins the growing list of players of Nigerian origin playing for the London club.

The enterprising player has made 16 appearances for Shamrock Rovers FC in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Victor Ozhianvuna during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo by: Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile.

Source: Getty Images

The promising striker became the second-youngest player to ever feature in the UEFA Conference League against Molde last February.

The 16-year-old scored his first goal for the club against Wexford FC in an FAI Cup second round victory this year.

The performance of the striker attracted attention from scouts, prompting the Gunners to commit to the player before the January window.

Who is Victor Ozhianvuna?

Born on January 10, 2009, Victor Ozhianvuna began his football career at Firhouse United but excelled after switching to Shamrock Rovers at the age of six.

According to All Nigeria, the young striker, alongside his teammates, pulled off a remarkable SFAI Cup double success in 2022 in both the Under 13 and Under 14 competitions in the same season, under coach Graham Barrett.

Ozhianvuna made his debut for the Ireland U15 side against Greece at a tournament in Serbia in 2023.

He has a total of 14 appearances for the country at the U15 and U18 levels

Big win for Shamrock

The landmark transfer of Victor Ozhianvuna has ushered in a new beginning in Irish football, with the move reflecting on the players and coaches who have assisted his development.

Victor Ozhianvuna during a Shamrock Rovers training session at Roadstone Group Sports Club in Dublin. Photo by: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

According to the official website, Ozhianvuna joined Shamrock Rovers academy at the age of six, with the club paying total attention to him.

Following their participation in the 2010/11 UEFA Europa League group stage qualifiers, the board members focused on establishing an academy, identifying the Roadstone Group Sports Club in Dublin 22 as the ideal location.

The facility was subsequently transformed into the club's central base, housing all teams—from the development squads to the first team.

Fans welcome Ozhianvuna

@stableeye said:

"A serious pathway for players, unbelievably achievement from both club and player/players family.

"Step 2 go on and succeed."

@AndrewAFC89 wrote:

"Welcome to Arsenal young man. Brilliant by Shamrock Rovers producing such a fine talent."

@d14hoop added:

"Right footed but usually plays on the left, fabulous prospect."

Chelsea's new signings to be banned?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea face a race against time to make sales or risk a UEFA ban for the registration of their new signings for the Champions League this season.

The Blues reportedly breached UEFA's financial sustainability regulation and the club's squad cost ratio in the 2024 financial year.

Source: Legit.ng