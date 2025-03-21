Panama defeated the three-time defending champion United States 1-0 to secure a spot in the CONCACAF Nations League final with Mauricio Pochettino watching from the sidelines

Goalscorer Cecilio Waterman, who had Los Canaleros' only shot on target, celebrated his goal with France legend Thierry Henry

USA will face Canada in the third-place match on Sunday while Panama will battle Mexico in the final of the CONCACAF Nations League on March 24

USA suffered a humiliating 1-0 defeat to Panama in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Los Canaleros have defeated the United States in their last two meetings, and they have a chance to win the Nations League for the first time.

In the second semifinal, Mexico defeated Canada 2-0, with Raul Jimenez scoring a brace in the 1 and 75 minutes.

Cecilio Waterman's 94-minute goal ensured Panama beat Pochettino’s USA in the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League. Photo by: Shaun Clark/ISI Photos/USSF.

How Panama beat USA

Panama secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over the United States on Thursday night, becoming the first Central American team to reach the final of the Concacaf Nations League.

According to SportsMax, the United States dominated the match from the blast of the whistle.

USA had their first chance in the 19th minute as forward Josh Sargent tested Panama defender Edgardo Fariña with a right-footed shot, while Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera made his first save preventing Weston McKennie’s header in the 20 minute.

Another promising moment came in the 26th minute when Sargent found the back of the net, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Los Canaleros struggled throughout the first-half of the match but managed with withstand the pressure coming from Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Cecilio Waterman, who entered in the 70 minute of the game, scored the winning goal off a pass from Adalberto Carrasquilla in the 94 minute.

The Coquimbo forward fired a 15-yard diagonal shot from the right side of the penalty area past diving goalkeeper Matt Turner and inside the far post.

The United States struggled to get an equaliser after falling behind, but the only opportunity by Tyler Adams was squandered.

Panama's Cecilio Waterman celebrated his goal with France legend Thierry Henry. Photo by: Shaun Clark/ISI Photos/USSF.

Waterman celebrates goal with Thierry Henry

Panama forward Cecilio Waterman has explained why he celebrated his goal with 1998 FIFA World Cup winner Thierry Henry.

According to Sportsnet, the 33-year-old stated that the Arsenal legend is his idol.

The Coquimbo forward emphasized that the country's qualification for the final is a significant achievement for Central America. He said:

“You are my idol! Thierry Henry

“Many good things have happened to me in my career, but this one is different.

“This one was incredible.”

“This is the third time we have been in this position,” Waterman said. “This time, we want to give that gift to Panama. We want to achieve something for them, for Central America.”

Waterman has now scored 11 goals in 41 matches for Panama since he made his debut senior team debut in 2010.

Pochettino Says Panama were hungrier

USA coach Mauricio Pochettino stated that Panama showed more determination during their semifinal encounter in the CONCACAF Nations League.

According to UK outlet The Guardian, the former Chelsea manager admitted that the United States did not put up a strong fight.

He added that Panama's players battled for every ball throughout the match, saying:

“They were hungry. They fought for the game, every single player, for every single ball. From the touchline, you could feel that was the difference.

“We didn’t compete in the way the game required. I feel so disappointed. We all feel disappointed. If you don’t have aggression, it’s impossible.

You’re going to play safe, not take risks. If you want to play football, you need to take risks. You need to go forward. You need to win those 50-50 balls sometimes.”

