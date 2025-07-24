Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has assured Nigerians that the team will return home with the trophy

Nigeria will face host Morocco in the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations final in Rabat on Saturday night, July 26

Michelle Alozie's goal in the 90+4 minute ensured the nine-time champions beat Banyana Banyana 2-1 in the semi-final

Nigeria will face host country Morocco in the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Saturday night, July 26.

The Super Falcons beat reigning champions Banyana Banyana 2-1 in the semi-final encounter played at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, on Tuesday evening, July 22.

Nigeria took the lead in the 45th minute when captain Rasheedat Ajibade calmly converted a penalty kick, beating South Africa goalkeeper Andile Dlamini.

Super Falcons will face Morocco in the 13th WAFCON final in Rabat. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

The Banyana Banyana responded to Nigeria in the 60th minute when Linda Motlhalo converted a penalty to make it 1-1. Osinachi Ohale had fouled a player in the penalty box.

Michelle Alozie delivered a 94th minute moment of magic, sending a cross that went over the heads of every player that could reach it and into the net. This ignited wild celebrations among Nigerian fans and teammates.

Madugu declares 'war' on Morocco

Super Falcons coach Justine Madugu said the players are determined to lift the trophy against host Morocco.

According to NFF, the former Adamawa Queens coach said nothing can distract the girls from making history in Rabat.

Madugu said a few Nigerians did not believe the team could come this far before the commencement of the 13th WAFCON. He said:

“We thank God for making it to the final. I want to assure you that we are not going to relent or take our eyes off the ball. Our focus is on lifting the trophy in Rabat on Saturday.”

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

Our tactics paid off - Madugu

Interim coach Justine Madugu said the game plan against reigning champions South Africa paid off.

According to The Eagle, the 60-year-old said the Banyana Banyana side is technically sound, but they played a different style in the five games at the tournament.

Madugu said his girls will not be predictable in the final as they will change their tactics in case the technical crew of the Moroccan team plans to read their previous matches. He said:

“Before the match, we knew that Banyana Banyana as the reigning champions, would be very difficult, but the girls were ready for them.

"I am excited that our tactics for the match paid off. I told the media before the commencement of the tournament that the technical crew would always assess the opposition first and then determine what tactics would suit us better and serve our purpose.

"We have executed the plans in our previous five games, and we will do the same in the final.”

Madugu admits lapses Botswana

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Falcons interim coach Justine Madugu openly admitted that the team struggled against the Mares of Botswana.

The former Adamawa Queens coach stated that the team played better in the second half compared to the first half following some tactical adjustments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng