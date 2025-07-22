Arsenal were thrown into mourning after its legend Jose Antonio Reyes died in a fatal car crash in Spain in 2019

The Spanish forward was part of Arsenal’s historic 2003/04 "Invincibles" squad that won the Premier League and FA Cup

Tributes poured in from ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, Thierry Henry, and the global football community

In June 2019, football fans across the globe were hit hard by the tragic death of Jose Antonio Reyes, a former Arsenal forward and beloved member of the legendary “Invincibles” squad.

The 35-year-old Spanish forward was widely remembered not only for his talent on the pitch but also for his vibrant personality off it.

Jose Antonio Reyes was part of Arsenal's invincibles squad that won the Premier League in 2004. Photo by Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

According to The Guardian, Reyes died in a horrific car accident on a road between his hometown of Utrera and Seville, Spain. His cousin, Jonathan Reyes, also lost his life in the crash.

At the time of his passing, he had just signed a five-month deal with Extremadura UD, a club in Spain’s lower division.

How Reyes rose to fame

Jose Antonio Reyes made his professional debut at the age of 16 with Sevilla, dazzling fans with his speed and sharp finishing.

According to TNT Sports, his raw talent quickly earned him a £10.5 million move to Arsenal in January 2004 at 20.

The coffin with the remains of Spanish football player Jose Antonio Reyes arrives for the wake at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on June 2, 2019. Photo by Cristina Quicler

Source: Getty Images

The timing could not have been more perfect as Reyes became an integral part of Arsene Wenger’s formidable Arsenal side that went unbeaten in the 2003/04 Premier League season.

Though his time in North London was brief, Reyes left a lasting impact as he played a crucial role in key games and was widely admired for his courage and creativity on the ball.

After loan spells and a permanent move to Atletico Madrid, Reyes returned to Sevilla, adding more silverware to his name, including a record five UEFA Europa League titles.

His football journey also took him to Espanyol, Cordoba, and even as far as China, where he played for Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard.

Yet, Reyes remained a fan favourite wherever he played, loved for his professionalism and passion.

Tributes pour in after Reyes’ sad passing

The news of Reyes’ death sent shockwaves through the footballing community.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger expressed his deep sorrow, stating:

“I am devastated to hear the terrible news. He will remain forever in our hearts.”

Arsenal legends Thierry Henry and Freddie Ljungberg echoed this sentiment.

Henry called Reyes “a wonderful player, superb teammate, and exceptional human being,” while Ljungberg described himself as “numbed by the news.”

Reyes also enjoyed success on the international stage, earning 21 caps for Spain between 2003 and 2006 and represented the national team at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

The death of Jose Antonio Reyes remains a painful memory for many football fans, a stark reminder of how fragile life can be.

Chelsea announce death of club legend

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that former Chelsea star Joey Jones passed away at the age of 70 on Tuesday morning, July 22.

Jones signed for Chelsea ahead of the 1981/82 season for £34,000 from Wrexham, playing a crucial role in their team during the Third Division.

The Wales legend was part of the players that helped the London team gain promotion into the second division in the 1983/84 season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng