Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is facing the 2025/26 season head-on and has taken the bold step of dropping some top stars from the pre-season squad.

United finished 15th on the Premier League table last season and missed the chance to finish on a positive note by losing the UEFA Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

This has prompted movements behind the scenes, with Amorim set to oversee his first full season in charge of the squad after taking over in December 2024.

Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford have joined to improve the squad, while the club is exploring the market for more opportunities.

Amorim drops three big players

Manchester United will participate in the Premier League Summer Series in the United States, during which they will face West Ham, AFC Bournemouth and Everton.

Amorim announced a 32-man squad for the trip via the club's official channels, and it expectedly had the omissions of some senior players.

Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony were left out of the squad. They are confirmed to depart this summer before the start of the new season.

Their departures will follow top star Marcus Rashford, who had joined Barcelona on a season-long loan after Amorim made it clear he is not in his plans.

Sancho, Garnacho and Antony’s performance last season

Sancho and Antony spent the entire or half of the season away from the Red Devils, with the English star playing for Chelsea and the Brazilian for Real Betis.

As noted by Transfermarkt, the former Borussia Dortmund winger was crucial for Chelsea last season, scoring five goals and 10 assists to help them make the top four and win the UEFA Europa Conference League.

He could have joined the Blues on a permanent deal for £25 million, but the two parties could not reach an agreement on personal terms, and he returned to Old Trafford for a £5mil loan fee instead.

Antony spent the second half of last season on loan at Real Betis, and he scored nine goals and five assists to help the team reach the Conference League semi-final.

Argentine winger Garnacho was the only player among the three to spend the full season at United, though his minutes drastically reduced after Amorim took over. He scored 11 goals and 10 assists.

He called out Amorim for benching him in the Europa League final, after which the manager told him to find a new club.

Rashford could be barred from La Liga games

Legit.ng reported that Rashford could be barred from playing La Liga games unless Barcelona sort their wage limits so he could be registered as a new player.

The Blaugrana have exceeded their salary limits and would need to bring in revenue or sell high-earning players so their new player could play in the league.

