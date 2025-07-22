Manchester United and Barcelona have agreed on a loan deal for Marcus Rashford, pending an official announcement

The England international winger took a pay cut to allow Barcelona to cover all of his wages and facilitate the transfer

However, there are issues to be sorted out by Barcelona; otherwise, he would not be able to play La Liga matches

Barcelona faces a potential situation with Marcus Rashford being unable to play La Liga matches ahead of completing a season-long loan move to the club.

Rashford fell out of favour under Ruben Amorim after the Portuguese manager arrived in December and spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa.

Marcus Rashford in action for Aston Villa against Manchester City. Photo by Molly Darlington.

Source: Getty Images

The academy graduate is the most high-profile departure at Old Trafford this summer, and he has chosen to join Barcelona as his next club.

According to The Athletic, he will join Barcelona on an initial season-long loan, and the Blaugrana have an option to make the deal permanent for £25 million.

The option to buy is down from the £40 million the Red Devils demanded from Aston Villa and other English clubs.

Why Rashford could be barred from playing La Liga

Barcelona risk not registering Rashford for La Liga games as they are above their salary limit and would need to reduce their wage bill to accommodate him.

The problem is not new to the club, having faced similar issues with Andreas Christensen, Pau Victor, Dani Olmo, and other players signed in the past.

The lack of guarantees over registration was reportedly one of the reasons that hindered the deal for Nico Williams, forcing the Basque star to sign a new deal with his boyhood club.

Barcelona, last season, spent more on salaries and transfers than they made in revenue, thus going above their wage bill limits.

They must now bring in revenues through other means, sell high-earning stars like Marc Andre Ter Stegen or Frenkie De Jong, or convince them to take pay cuts.

Rashford’s camp reportedly did not ask for guarantees over registration as they were convinced that Barcelona would sort it out before the start of the season.

Marcus Rashford during his final training session at Manchester United in January. Photo by Ben Roberts.

Source: Getty Images

How much will Rashford earn at Barcelona?

Rashford currently pockets a £16.9 million gross salary at Manchester United, which was one of the stumbling blocks to leaving the club.

According to talkSPORT, he gave Barcelona the honour of reducing his salary to £8.6 million to allow the club to cover 100% of his wages to facilitate the move.

He hopes to smash it in Spain and convince Barcelona to pay £25 million and sign him permanently, thus finally closing the chapter on his Manchester United career.

Rashford gave Man Utd condition to leave

Legit.ng previously reported that Rashford gave Manchester United a condition to leave the club after he was deemed surplus to requirements by Ruben Amorim.

The England international stated his preference is to join a club playing in the Champions League next season, which explains why he didn't join Aston Villa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng