Didier Drogba met with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, and his caption has sparked a reaction on social media.

The trio met in Monaco during the E1 World Championship, where Lagos was announced as the host for the next event, scheduled for October 4-5.

Didier Drogba and Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the E1 World Championship in Monaco. Photo from @jidesanwoolu.

Source: Instagram

As noted by Premium Times, Lagos will be the first African city to host the event and the fifth globally after Monaco, Venice, Jeddah, and Rotterdam.

Drogba meets Sanwo-Olu and Dangote

Chelsea and Ivorian legend Didier Drogba met the two Nigerian political and business powerhouses and shared a photo of them on his Instagram page, accompanied by an interesting caption.

“It is always such a pleasure to spend some quality time with my brothers, my Dear Aliko Dangote, Excellency Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Secretary General UN Tourism Zurab Pololikashvili,” he wrote.

“Yesterday in Monaco, we officially announced that Lagos in Nigeria will be hosting Africa's first E1 Electric Boat Race.”

Fans cheekily reacted to the “brothers” tag for the personalities, claiming they are more than brothers to the two-time African Footballer of the Year.

@oriademazu wrote:

“Dangote is your dad.”

@theophilusadedotun wrote:

“Set awon Nepo fathers, my legend, I dey anticipate.”

@bishop_ola01 wrote:

“Levels dey this money o, Dangote your brother.”

@christian.monthe wrote:

“Your brothers, how old are you?”

@slick5star wrote:

“Drogba, they are your daddies, not brothers.”

The 2012 UEFA Champions League winner owns a team named after him, which will compete at the Lagos race in October.

Sanwo-Olu confirmed this on his Instagram page and added that the team has secured sponsorship from Afrexim Bank, which bought into the vision.

Aliko Dangote and Babajide Sanwo-Olu with Rafael Nadal at the E1 World Championship. Photo from @jideswnwoolu.

Source: Instagram

“I’m proud to share that Lagos will become the first African city to host the E1 Championship on October 4th and 5th, 2025. That’s a major milestone for the sport and for what it says about our city…” he wrote.

“I’m grateful to Afreximbank for their support, not just as a partner but as a believer in what Lagos can achieve. Their investment in Team Drogba and their commitment to this vision mean a great deal.”

“We’re bringing a world-class sporting event to our shores, we’re opening a new chapter for Lagos, and I can’t wait for the world to see what we have to offer,” he concluded.

Drogba visited Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

Legit.ng previously reported that Drogba visited Sanwo-Olu in Lagos ahead of the 2025 edition of the all-electric international offshore powerboat racing series.

The visit was a consultation for the upcoming E1 World Championship, and the two also shared a joke about Arsenal's win over Manchester City.

