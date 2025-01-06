Hulk has officially married the beautiful Camila Angelo, who is the niece of his ex-wife, Iran Angelo

The Brazilian football star had separated from his wife of 12 years, Iran, and started a relationship with her relative

A religious ceremony was organised at the Diocesan Cathedral of Our Lady of the Conception in Camina Grance

Football star Hulk has finally sealed his union with the niece of his ex-wife as they married over the weekend.

After a relationship of twelve years, Brazilian football sensation Hulk and Iran Angelo went their separate ways.

The union produced his first three children, sons Ian and Tiago, and a daughter, Alice.

Brazilian star Hulk marries Camila Angelo. Photo: @hulkparaiba.

However, it was gathered that after their marriage fell apart, the former FC Porto striker began dating Camila Angelo, the niece of his ex-wife.

They already have two kids together, Zaya and Aisha, but now details have surfaced as Hulk and Camila walked down the aisle.

The love birds officially married in a civil ceremony in 2020, but they decided to hold a religious wedding ceremony to celebrate their union.

It was held in the Brazilian City of Camina Grance at the Diocesan Cathedral of Our Lady of the Conception.

The locality is the footballer's home town, with the couple's family and friends in attendance.

Pictures showed Hulk in a wine suit, accompanied by his beloved mother, as he walked down the aisle.

Hulk weds Camila Angelo

The bride, dressed in a designer wedding dress with a carved veil, walked down the aisle with her dad.

Hulk wrote on Instagram:

"Before God and the promises of our love, unite us in one heart, starting our eternity together, life! I love you.

"Here is a full and happy home. Made in all areas of life. Unique moment. For always in our hearts!"

Hulk blasted over betrayal

Meanwhile, one of his ex-wife's sisters, Rayssa, was said to have launched a brutal social media attack on Camila.

She raged via SunSport:

"Today is a hard day to swallow, a day that reveals how far betrayal can go when it comes from the people we least expect.

"If my mother were alive, I am sure she would not be able to bear such monstrosity.

"Seeing a granddaughter, who grew up under her roof, betray her own family in such a cruel way would be an impossible blow to overcome."

Mixed reactions on social media

Fans have taken to social media to react, with many saying it is morally wrong.

@onah_oj said:

"Why did the niece get married to him in the first place.. this is wrong an."

@ARCHangel0_1 added:

"Lol if she misbehaves, marry someone close to her that's how you get revenge."

@mind_talkss said:

"Lol he didn’t wana leave the family. They must be good in bed."

@BagobiriNathan wrote:

"Doings Guy. There was a season Chelsea wanted signing this guy. He found love in the younger niece Right?"

Endrick marries girlfriend

Legit.ng earlier reported that in September 2024, Endrick Felipe announced his marriage to model Gabriely Miranda.

The 18-year-old, who joined Spanish giants Real Madrid last summer, took to social media to share the news with his fans, marking an important moment in his personal life.

The impressive Brazilian posted a heartfelt message alongside beautiful wedding photos, quoting a portion of the Holy Bible verse from Matthew 19:6:

