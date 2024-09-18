Former Nigeria Goalkeeper Cries Out, Resigns After Being Paid N75,000 Monthly

Ambruse Vanzekin has decried poor treatment at Nigeria Professional Football League outfit Bendel Insurance

The former Nigerian international has tendered his resignation letter at the club, citing a poor salary

He disclosed that he gets a meagre N75,000 as salary despite being the goalkeeper trainer at the club based in Benin

Former Nigeria U23 goalkeeper Ambruse Vanzekin has decried poor wages as he resigns from Nigeria Professional Football League club Bendel Insurance.

Vanzekin was part of the Nigerian Dream team that won a silver medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

Nigeria narrowly lost the gold medal match to South American powerhouse Argentina in the final.

As per Hindustan Times, Angel di Maria scored the only goal in the 58th minute after scooping the ball over the goalkeeper and into the net.

Following his retirement in 2015, the shot-stopper joined NPFL side Bendel Insurance as a goalkeeper trainer.

All seems not to be well with the 38-year-old, who has decried unfair treatment and claims to be paid N75,000 monthly.

An irate Vanzekin said in a viral clip:

"I went to Bendel Insurance office on the 4th of September to submit my letter that I would no longer be working with them.

"I have resigned from Bendel Insurance, and I give them four weeks' notice to go through it. I've not been to training since then.

"I have been working with the club for about four seasons, and I was paid N75,000. Someone who went to the Olympics and returned with a silver medal?

"The amount is not even up to $100, and I have received it for three years. While some are earning as much as N300,000, N400,000."

Vanzekin was a member of the Nigeria team at the 2003 FIFA U17 World Championship.

He was also part of the squad that represented Nigeria at the 2005 FIFA U20 World Youth Championship, where Nigeria finished as runners-up.

