Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey has deactivated his Instagram after a private video with a mystery woman went viral

Fans were shocked by the leaked footage, but no official comment yet from Bailey or his club

This latest controversy surfaces as Bailey eyes Saudi move to Neom SC in the summer transfer window

Jamaican footballer and Aston Villa forward Leon Bailey is at the centre of a social media storm after a compromising video surfaced online, allegedly showing him in a compromising position with an unidentified woman.

The footage, which quickly went viral, triggered immediate reactions from fans and media outlets, prompting Bailey to deactivate his Instagram account.

Aston Villa and Jamaica forward Leon Bailey has been caught in a storm after a private video with a mystery woman surfaced online. Photo by Erin Chang

Source: Getty Images

The clip appears to show the 27-year-old engaging in a private moment with a woman who is not believed to be his publicly known partner, causing speculation not only about his personal life but also potential consequences for his professional reputation, per Glam Set and Match.

As of now, neither Bailey nor Aston Villa has released an official statement regarding the footage.

The video has sparked criticism, with many calling out the Aston Villa player, while others have turned to gossip and online judgment.

Some fans have voiced support, urging people to respect the player’s privacy and avoid further speculation without facts.

Social media shutdown amid career uncertainty

Bailey’s decision to step away from Instagram comes amid a pivotal point in his career, with reports suggesting he is close to sealing a move to Saudi Pro League newcomers Neom SC.

According to The Sun, the Jamaican international could become the latest high-profile player to join the growing Saudi Arabia’s lucrative football revolution.

Bailey was not a regular starter for Aston Villa in the 2023/24 season, making just 14 Premier League starts. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

The timing of the leak and the potential transfer news have stirred debate.

Some speculate whether the scandal could scupper the move, while others believe the Saudi club may overlook the controversy in light of Bailey’s attacking capabilities.

Since joining Aston Villa from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021 for a reported fee of £27 million, Bailey has shown glimpses of brilliance but has struggled to maintain form and consistency.

With 22 goals and 23 assists in over 146 appearances, his moments of flair have often been overshadowed by injuries and competition for places.

Bailey’s career hanging in the balance

Bailey was not a regular starter for Aston Villa in the 2023/24 season, making just 14 Premier League starts amid stiff competition in Unai Emery’s squad, per Transfermarkt.

With Aston Villa’s frontline boasting names like Ollie Watkins, Moussa Diaby, and Jacob Ramsey, Bailey found himself battling for minutes.

The leaked video could complicate things further, depending on how Aston Villa and his potential suitors in Saudi Arabia respond.

While no club rules have reportedly been broken, the off-field distraction may be seen as unprofessional in some quarters.

Bailey picks GOAT between Messi and Ronaldo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are great players, but the Portuguese star still has an upper hand over his rival, according to striker Leon Bailey.

The pair have dominated football for 15 years and have won 11 Ballon d'Or awards between them in the last 13 years.

