Nigerian journalist and Arise TV news anchor Rufai Oseni has predicted the outcome of the FIFA Club World Cup final

Paris Saint-Germain will take on Chelsea in the much-anticipated final at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 13

Les Parisians won the UEFA Champions League, while the Blues won the UEFA Europa Conference League in the 2024/25 season

Paris Saint-Germain battles Chelsea in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday, July 13.

The Ligue 1 giants got into the final after defeating Real Madrid 4-0 in the semifinal of the tournament.

Spanish midfielder Ruiz scored the opener following an error from Raul Asencio after the referee let play continue following Thibaut Courtois' foul on Ousmane Dembele.

Ousmane Dembele of PSG and France during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 against Real Madrid CF at MetLife Stadium in the United States. Photo by: Jose Hernandez/Anadolu.

Three minutes later, Ousmane Dembele pounced on another mistake from Antonio Rudiger to make it 2-0.

Spanish midfielder Ruiz scored after a beautiful build-up from defender Achraf Hakimi and Dembele to increase the goal tally to three, per ESPN.

Substitute Goncalo Ramos completed the rout for European champions PSG in the 87th minute.

For Chelsea, new signing Joao Pedro gave the Blues a deserved lead in the 18th minute through a curled shot from the left side of the box.

In the 54th minute, Pedro completed a brace in his first appearance following an assist from Enzo Fernandez, picking the ball from Cole Palmer, who dribbled three players in the build-up, per BBC.

What did Oseni say?

The Arise TV anchor Rufai Oseni predicted two-time UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea would beat Paris Saint-Germain.

Oseni, who failed to give an accurate scoreline, believes the London-based club stands a better chance in the final. He wrote:

"Chelsea will beat PSG."

Chelsea finished fourth position in the 2024/25 English Premier League, and won the UEFA Europa Conference League, per France 24.

Joao Pedro of Chelsea FC celebrates scoring during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 against Fluminense in New Jersey. Photo by: Emilee Chinn - FIFA/FIFA.

Legit.ng compiled some reactions that trailed Oseni's comments. Read them below:

Mikkilz Gooba Airman Reagan said:

"Nothing! Chelsea is winning hands down."

Adewale Ajayi wrote:

"Chelsea to beat PSG..... Write it down bro."

Akin Daisi added:

"ALL THE THOMAS'S SHALL BE SURPRISED ON SUNDAY UP CHELSE 💙💙💙💙💙💙!"

Justice Idoko Bio said:

"Anything God not do doesn't exist. Mathew 19v26 with God all things are possible."

Ben Remy Tocason added:

"Chelsea is winning this trophy 100%✅."

Chuka Umeh wrote:

"Some People don't know how Chelsea operate lately, it's slow and steady with ease...don't write Chelsea off yet."

Ademola Durosinmi Samuel said:

"Chelsea is not Real Madrid, with god on our side we are winning."

Emmanuel Olumayowa Oyekan added:

"Dem go beat Chelsea like small pikin...like thief .

"I predicted PSG to carry the trophy right from the beginning of the tournament."

Ugochukwu Aniteze wrote:

"Real Madrid was not playing any thing this season club that Arsenal beat home and away 😞."

PSG's road to the final

PSG 4-0 Atletico Madrid

PSG 0-1 Botafogo

Seattle Sounders FC 0-2 PSG

Round of 16: PSG 4-0 Inter Miami

Quarterfinal

PSG 2-0 Bayern Munich

Semifinal

PSG 4-0 Real Madrid

Chelsea's road to the final

Chelsea 2-0 Los Angeles FC

Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea

Esperance de Tunis 0-3 Chelsea

R16: Benfica 1-4 Chelsea

Quarterfinal

Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea

Semifinal

Fluminense 0-2 Chelsea

Barbecue party for Chelsea fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea fans turned MetLife Stadium into a jubilant party zone after their team’s 2-0 win over Fluminense in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final.

Over 70,000 fans erupted in celebration, waving the respective club flags and chanting all through the encounter.

