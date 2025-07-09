Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti has been sentenced to a year in prison by the Spanish court on Wednesday afternoon, July 9

The 66-year-old was found guilty of tax fraud in 2014 during his first stint as coach of Real Madrid

Ancelotti parted ways with the Los Blancos after an unimpressive 2024/25 season, where he lost all his matches to rivals Barcelona

Former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has been handed a one-year sentence by a court sitting in Madrid.

The Italian coach is accused of failing to pay tax on his image rights revenue during his first stint in 2014.

Real Madrid won the Copa del Rey, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup in the 2013/2014 season.

Ancelotti was sentenced for tax fraud

Former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was accused of failing to pay £830,000 in tax on his salary from 2013 to 2015 with the Los Blancos.

According to BBC, the Italian coach was first indicted on suspicion of alleged tax irregularities when he moved to English Premier League side Everton in 2020.

Spanish state prosecutors were pushing for a four-year, nine-month prison term with a fine of £2.7m against the experienced coach.

It was gathered that under Spanish law, sentences below two years for a non-violent crime rarely require a defendant without previous convictions to serve jail time.

The former AC Milan coach has been acquitted of another possible tax offence committed a year after his original charge.

Ancelotti denies tax fraud

Former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti claimed that he did not commit any fraud during his stay with the 15-time European champions.

According to talkSPORT, the 66-year-old revealed that the accusations are baseless and untrue.

He said the decision to pay taxes after he signed for Los Blancos was left in the hands of his financial advisers. Ancelotti said:

“This is an old story. The Prosecutor’s Office believes I was a resident in 2015, and I believe I wasn’t.

“The fine has been paid, and the case is in the hands of my lawyers.

“I’m convinced I’m innocent. Let’s see what the judge decides.”

"I thought it was quite normal because at that time all the players and the previous coach had [done the same]."

Ancelotti joined Brazil after his unimpressive performance with Real Madrid in the 2024/25 season.

The Italian coach Ancelotti lost 5-1 to Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, setting an unwanted record at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, per Sky Sports.

He missed an opportunity to win the club's only silverware of the season, losing to Barcelona 3-2 in the Copa del Rey final at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville last April

