Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has warned that missing the 2026 World Cup would be disastrous for Nigerian football

Nigeria sits fifth in Group C, with only three points from four matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Musa, despite being dropped from the Super Eagles final squad, urges full national support for the crucial Rwanda match

Ahmed Musa has stressed the importance of Nigeria’s upcoming World Cup qualifier against Rwanda, warning that failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be a disaster for Nigerian football.

The most successful Super Eagles FIFA World Cup striker, emphasised that missing out on the global tournament would not only affect the current squad but also hinder the progress of future generations of Nigerian players.

Nigeria’s qualification campaign has been far from convincing after losing one and drawing three games in their first four matches in the qualifiers.

According to FIFA.com, the Super Eagles currently sit in fifth place in Group C with just three points from four matches, trailing Rwanda, South Africa, Benin Republic, and Lesotho.

Zimbabwe remains at the bottom of the table.

Musa optimistic about Nigeria’s chances

Despite their poor start, Musa remains optimistic that a win for the Super Eagles against Rwanda could be a turning point in Nigeria’s campaign to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, Daily Trust reports.

“The Super Eagles are in a very difficult situation right now, but we believe in ourselves that we can still scale through. Super Eagles cannot be absent from the 2026 World Cup,” Musa stated.

“The important game is Rwanda. If we can get the three points from that match, it’s going to be a turning point for us. But it is not just a job for the Super Eagles alone. Every Nigerian must be involved because we need their support,” he added.

Although initially invited to camp, Musa was dropped from coach Eric Chelle’s final 23-man squad for the crucial game.

Despite his omission, the most-capped Super Eagles player remains committed to the team’s success and believes the squad has what it takes to turn things around.

Nigeria’s rich World Cup history

Nigeria has a strong history in the FIFA World Cup, having participated in every edition since their debut in 1994, except for 2006 and 2022.

The three-time African champions struggle in recent years have raised concerns among fans and stakeholders, making the upcoming clash against Rwanda even more critical.

With the stakes higher than ever, the Super Eagles must deliver a strong performance to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

