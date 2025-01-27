Mason Greenwood has publicly urged ex-Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba to join him at Ligue 1 side Marseille

Pogba, banned from football after a doping scandal, is considering his next career move when his doping ban ends

Greenwood believes the French midfielder’s experience and talent would greatly benefit Marseille

Mason Greenwood has publicly expressed his desire to be joined by former Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba at French club Olympique Marseille.

The French midfielder, currently banned from football following a doping scandal, is exploring options for his future, with several European and Saudi clubs reportedly interested.

Greenwood shared his thoughts in a rare interview highlighting how much impact Pogba can make at Marseille if the French club takes the risk of signing the controversial ex-Manchester United midfielder.

“He’s a great man, professional, who has taken me under his wing. He’s a top player. Any team in Europe would love to have him. If he came here, it would be great.” Greenwood was quoted by Metro UK.

The 22-year-old forward and Pogba previously shared the Manchester United dressing room for four years before the Frenchman’s exit in 2022.

Greenwood believes the World Cup winner would bring invaluable experience and skill to Marseille, should the French club pursue a deal to sign him.

How Pogba’s career entered crisis mode

After returning to Juventus in 2022 for a second spell, Pogba’s career hit a major roadblock when he tested positive for banned substances in 2023.

The 31-year-old midfielder was handed a four-year ban from football, leading to his release from Juventus, just a few months after he rejoined the Italian top club.

Despite this setback, Pogba’s pedigree as a World Cup winner and experienced midfielder has kept him on the radar of several clubs.

Rumours suggest the 2018 World Cup winner could be tempted by lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia, but Greenwood hopes Marseille will secure the Frenchman’s signature, Daily Express reports.

The 22-year-old Marseille forward emphasised Pogba’s professionalism and influence, saying the experienced midfielder had played a mentoring role during their time at Manchester United.

Could Marseille be Pogba’s next chapter?

A move to Marseille could offer Pogba a chance to restart his career in familiar territory, while also allowing him to link up with former teammate Greenwood.

The French club, with its rich history and competitive environment, might be the ideal setting for the midfielder to rebuild his legacy.

Greenwood’s support for Pogba reflects the closeness the two players shared during their time at Manchester United and their potential reunion at Marseille could not only benefit the team but also provide Pogba with a platform to prove himself again on the European stage.

