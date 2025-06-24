Super Eagles legends Odion Ighalo and Obafemi Martins have been spotted listening to Apala legend Musiliu Ishola's hit song titled Soyoyo in the club

The duo scored a total of 34 goals for the Nigerian men’s senior football team during their respective eras

Both players reconnected at the star-studded #PlayForPurpose charity match in Lagos on June 22

Odion Ighalo reconnected with Obafemi Martins after the 2024/25 football season.

The Al-Wehda captain has been spending quality time with his mother and loved ones after his 36th birthday, while the Inter Milan captain Obafemi Martins spent his time with the current crop of Nigerian players.

Ighalo and Martins both played for Team White during the star-studded #PlayForPurpose charity match in Lagos.

The former Watford star, known for his humility, played as a top striker while 'Obagoal' operated from the wings, tormenting the defenders with his pace, agility, and power.

Before the encounter, Obafemi Martins, popularly known as 'Weapon of Mass Destruction gave an impressive performance during a five-a-side match with 2023 CAF Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen.

Ighalo, Martins groove to Apala music

After their brilliant performance on the pitch on Sunday, the ex-internationals Odion Ighalo and Obafemi Martins ended up at the club to unwind.

The former Newcastle star Obagoal shared on his Instagram story how he and Ighalo danced to Soyoyo by Apala legend Musiliu Ishola.

Musiliu Ishola released this hit song, Soyoyo, in 2000 (25 years ago), and son of Haruna Ishola (Legendary Apala musician).

The part of the song posted by Obafemi Martins is sung in Yoruba: 'Enu won ni you pa won Babatunde o da mi loju', meaning let people say, their mouth will lead them into trouble.

The football celebrities were accompanied to the club by one of their biggest supporter named Akpede Arutere. Arutere, an Abuja-based fan, is always in Lagos whenever either Ighalo or Martins are in the country.

Odion, Martins record for Super Eagles

Former Super Eagles goal poacher Odion Ighalo is Nigeria's eighth all-time highest goal scorer with 16 goals, tied with Samson Siasia.

The 36-year-old made his debut for Nigeria under former coach Daniel Amokachi in 2015, scoring his first goal against Seychelles in 2019, per BBC.

Ighalo emerged as the highest goal-scorer at the 2019 AFCON, where Nigeria finished in third place.

Meanwhile, Obafemi Martins is the sixth all-time highest goal scorer for the Super Eagles with 18 goals.

According to Global Sports Archive, the 40-year-old scored on his debut for Nigeria at the 2004 Unity Cup in London at age 19.

He was part of Nigeria’s bronze-winning team at the 2006 AFCON and featured at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Osimhen partners Martins

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen played on the same team as legendary Obafemi Martins in a five-a-side football match.

The combination of both players produced results as Osimhen scored a total of four goals within 20 minutes.

In a post on X, the Galatasaray forward took his time to thrill the onlookers, mesmerising his opponents and showing off skills.

