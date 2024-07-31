Victor Boniface continues to showcase his talents during Bayer Leverkusen’s pre-season training

The Nigerian striker was the team’s photographer, taking beautiful shots at yesterday’s activities

He has assumed different roles in training as Leverkusen prepares to defend their Bundesliga title

Victor Boniface is a man of many talents, and he has been on a showmanship business at Bayer Leverkusen’s pre-season training ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Boniface was pivotal to Leverkusen winning their first-ever German Bundesliga title last season, scoring 16 goals in 23 games under manager Xabi Alonso.

Victor Boniface cycling at Bayer Leverkusen's pre-season training. Photo by Jorg Schuler.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on a podcast, he confirmed his decision to stay at the club beyond the summer despite multiple interests from the Premier League and Serie A, claiming he wants to keep winning trophies.

Boniface assumes photographer duties

As seen in images shared on X by Bayer Leverkusen, the Nigerian striker was the team's photographer during training yesterday and took photos of his colleagues at work.

The club shared four of those images, asking fans to vote for the picture of the day. His image of striker Patrick Schick and goalkeeper Matej Kovar was voted the best.

Die Werkself won their first pre-season game 2-1 against Essen. They will play RC Lens, Arsenal and Real Betis in the first 10 days of August, ahead of the DFB Super Cup final against Stuttgart on August 17.

The League and Cup double winners will face the runners-up of the Bundesliga in the season's curtain raiser at their home stadium, the Bay Arena.

Boniface hustles for daily 2k

Legit.ng reported that Boniface hustled for daily 2k as he funnily claimed Nigeria’s deep economic crisis had hit him, and Bayer Leverkusen had yet to pay his salary.

He shared photos of himself pushing a wheelbarrow with a funny caption. It was later confirmed that it was during the club's year Helps Day at a local daycare centre.

Boniface teaches Leverkusen staff

Legit.ng also reported that Boniface told a Leverkusen staff member what a wheelbarrow is called in his native language in Nigeria while pushing it during their community service.

The striker is a fan favourite on social media, regularly communicating with his fans and dropping bant with them while doing business on the pitch when called upon.

