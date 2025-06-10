Ghanaian President John Mahama met privately with Nigerian billionaire Mike Adenuga in Accra, marking a cordial reunion between two influential West African figures

Ghanaian President John Mahama met privately with Nigerian billionaire and telecom tycoon Mike Adenuga at his home in Accra.

The meeting, which was characterised as a cordial reunion of lifelong friends, demonstrated the close and ongoing relationship between these two significant West African leaders.

Mahama noted on his instagram page noted,

“It was great reconnecting this weekend with Mike Adenuga, a West African icon in telecommunications and oil and gas.”

While aides from both sides confirmed the visit, the specifics of their conversation were kept confidential.

Adenuga is renowned for maintaining tight yet discreet connections across African political and corporate circles as the founder of the telecom company Globacom and the energy company Conoil. His relationship with Mahama dates back several years.

Since January 2025, when he became Ghana's 14th president, Mahama has been instrumental in guiding the nation toward economic recovery.

This year, Billionaire.africa reported that Ghana's cedi has outperformed many of its African and emerging market counterparts, strengthening by almost 40% against the US dollar. As a result, fiscal pressures have decreased, and the cost of the country's foreign debt has reduced. Many people are relieved by this development, which represents a significant step forward for Ghana as it emerges from a challenging economic crisis.

This most recent meeting coincides with increased collaboration in industries such as banking, energy, and telecommunications, all of which are heavily reliant on Adenuga's enterprises. Private discussions like these often carry more weight and signify solidarity among African leaders and businesses, even though no official topic was disclosed.

Adenuga's commercial empire continues to expand, with an estimated net worth of $6.3 billion. About 12,000 people in Kura, a rural village close to Abuja, now have mobile connectivity for the first time thanks to Globacom's network expansion earlier this month. Glo created the service in collaboration with Huawei, a Chinese technological company, and it soon became popular.

Legit.ng reported that from importing car stereos into a rising Nigeria to becoming one of Africa's biggest billionaires, Mike Adenuga's legacy is proof of the strength of ingenuity, tenacity, and an unwavering drive for success.

Before the oil blocks, underwater fibre optic cables, and expansive estates that now characterise his empire, Adenuga was a young businessman who recognised opportunity in car stereos.

Adenuga's business acumen had already been developed over decades before the world became aware of him as the solitary Nigerian billionaire who owned Globacom, Conoil Producing, and one of Africa's biggest real estate holdings.

