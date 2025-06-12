Galatasaray are willing to go to any lengths to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen permanently from Napoli

The Turkish club are reportedly willing to sell their training ground to raise funds for the Osimhen deal

Osimhen’s transfer fee is expected to cost Galatasaray around €75m, while his expected salary is worth at least €13m per year

Galatasaray are desperate to retain Victor Osimhen and will go to any length to keep the Nigerian forward at the RAMS Park permanently.

The 26-year-old forward, who joined the Istanbul giants on loan from Napoli, impressed the club’s hierarchy and supporters after leading Okan Buruk’s men to clinch the Super Lig and Turkish Cup last season.

Galatasaray are still hopeful they can persuade Victor Osimhen to remain in Turkey after a successful loan spell. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Aside team team victories, Osimhen also claimed numerous individual honours in his first season at Galatasaray after emerging as the club’s top scorer with 37 goals in all competitions, as seen on Transfermarkt.

The Super Eagles forward carted away the Turkish Super Lig Player of the Season award and the Golden Boot after finishing top of the scorer’s chart with 25 goals.

Following Osimhen’s heroics, Galatasaray are now willing to make his stay in Turkey permanent and have kick-started negotiations with Napoli to sign the Nigerian forward permanently.

Galatasaray willing to sell training facility

Meanwhile, Galatasaray are set to make a remarkable move by selling off their training ground in order to raise funds for the Osimhen transfer, The Nation reports.

The Turkish club is currently financially handicapped to meet the demands of Napoli for the Nigerian forward and are now seeking conventional means to raise money for his signature.

It has previously been reported that die-hard supporters of the club have gone as far as selling their properties and lands in donations to Galatasaray so they could sign Osimhen permanently.

Galatasaray are now set to go to extreme measures this summer to fulfil their transfer market goals, with the sale of their training facilities expected to fetch between €800 and €900 million in order to flood their first team with talent.

Osimhen has demanded a contract worth at least €13m per year while his transfer fee is expected to be around €75m. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

If the Istanbul giants were to pull this off, signing Osimhen would be a piece of cake as the striker has reportedly demanded a contract worth at least €13m per year while his transfer fee is expected to be around €75m.

Galatasaray face competition for Osimhen

Galatasaray’s path to sign Osimhen is not yet clear, as Yahoo Sports reports that several top European clubs have indicated concrete interest in the 26-year-old striker.

European giants Chelsea, PSG, Juventus and Manchester United are among the clubs who have been strongly linked with a move for the Super Eagles striker ahead of the summer transfer window.

Osimhen is currently on holiday in Nigeria, but insiders have disclosed the Nigerian forward will make his decision on his next club in the coming days after rejecting a mega deal to join Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal.

Galatasaray urged to dump Osimhen deal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen's options for his next club are getting narrowed down to Galatasaray, but a football commentator has warned the Turkish club to back off from the deal.

Osimhen will leave Napoli permanently this summer as the Italian club are ready to end their relationship with the player and cash in on his €75 million release clause.

Football commentator Mehmet Ayan has expressed strong opposition to Galatasaray moving ahead with the deal, claiming it is not financially responsible for the club.

