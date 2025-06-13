Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels' billionaire husband, has stirred buzz on social media with his latest activity

In a video clip, the senator was seen showing off his football skills alongside younger players, who were impressed by his stamina and energy

The sports philanthropist had earlier visited the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, in Abuja for an inspection tour of the Moshood Abiola Stadium

Billionaire Nigerian senator Ned Nwoko has once again demonstrated his passion for sports in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Senator established the Sports University of Nigeria, located in Idumuje-Ugboko, Delta State, in 2022, in a bid to revolutionise sports education in the country.

He played a key role in the re-establishment of the National Sports Commission by supporting the bill during its passage in the Senate.

Senator Ned Nwoko, founder of the Sports University of Nigeria, Idumuje-Ugboko, showcasing his football skills during the institution’s Football Week. Photo by: princenednwoko.

Senator Ned Nwoko showcases football skills

Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District, impressed young football players with his football juggling skills during a recent event.

In a post shared on X, the senator officially kicked off the Student Week Football Tournament at the Sports University of Nigeria, Idumuje-Ugboko.

The 62-year-old was warmly cheered on by students from various faculties, as well as community leaders who gathered for the occasion.

The business mogul and philanthropist emphasised that the tournament aims to foster unity among students from diverse backgrounds and ethnic groups.

He noted that sports remain one of the most powerful tools for national unity, helping to keep Nigeria as one indivisible entity. He said via Rayve:

“There is something special about seeing the youth come together as one, not just to compete against each other but to create a bond and thrive together.

"I want to use this medium to wish all the students participating in the football week a fulfilling and fun-filled week."

Senator Ned Nwoko addresses journalists after visiting the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja. Photo by: Senator Prince Ned Nwoko.

Senator Nwoko visits National Sports Commission

Senator Ned Nwoko recently led a delegation to inspect the upgraded facilities of the National Sports Commission (NSC).

According to SportsGov, the senator commended NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko for his proactive leadership and commitment to sports development.

Senator Nwoko pledged to support the Commission and ensure it receives the necessary funding to operate at its full potential. He wrote:

“I can see that the Chairman of NSC and his team are making commendable strides to regenerate the stadium’s infrastructure.

"It is clear that the foundation is strong, and the original vision was excellent. What the Commission needs now is proper funding and effective management.”

Senator Nwoko celebrates Amusan

