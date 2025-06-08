Chelsea Close In on 3 Transfers Before Club World Cup As Terms Agreed With Duo

Chelsea are making efforts to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

The Blues have already secured the signing of Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, who joined the London club on a six-year deal

They are in negotiations for three more signings before the club competition begins in the United States

English Premier League club Chelsea are gearing up for a hectic summer transfer window as they prepare to travel to the United States for the FIFA Club World Cup.

The London outfit are drawn against Club Leon, Flamengo, and ES Tunis in Group D of the revamped tournament.

The Blues will aim to make a strong impression at the tournament after their recent UEFA Conference League victory and a top-five Premier League finish.

Chelsea's Italian head coach Enzo Maresca reacts during the UEFA Conference League final football match between Real Betis and Chelsea FC in Wroclaw on May 28, 2025. Photo by John MACDOUGALL.

Chelsea are already having an impressive summer transfer window, having completed the signing of Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap.

The former Manchester City striker signed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge and will join his new teammates at the Club World Cup.

Delap was initially tipped to represent England’s U21 squad at the upcoming European Championship, but he was left out of Lee Carsley’s final selection, Express reports.

Latest reports have it that Chelsea could bolster their squad further with three more signings before the club competition begins in the United States.

They are making significant headway in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s winger Jamie Gittens, who is a key target.

According to RMC Sport, Gittens has agreed to personal terms and could land a seven-year deal, though club-to-club negotiations are ongoing.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reported that Chelsea offered an initial £29.5 million for the star.

With Gittens’ contract running until 2028, Dortmund are in no rush to sell unless their valuation is met.

Additionally, Chelsea are also said to be in negotiations for AC Milan’s goalkeeper Mike Maignan, as manager Enzo Maresca continues to search for a proven shot-stopper, Chelsea News.

It was gathered that Maignan has also agreed to personal terms with the Blues.

Chelsea table offer for Karl Etta Eyong

Meanwhile, as Nicolas Jackson faces exit from the club, another African is on the club's radar, with reports that the Blues have submitted an official offer for Cameroonian striker Karl Etta Eyong.

Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, speaks to Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea after team mate Nicolas Jackson scores his team's second goal during the UEFA Conference League Final. Photo by Stuart Franklin.

The 21-year-old forward scored one for Villarreal’s first team and 19 for their B squad, making it a total of 20 goals in the just-concluded season.

Reports have it that Etta Eyong is on the radar of several clubs, including Toulouse, Getafe, and Leganes.

Palmer to wear Chelsea No.10

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea have confirmed that impressive midfielder Cole Palmer will wear the number 10 shirt starting from the 2025/26 season.

The 23-year-old forward, who joined the Blues in 2023, previously wore the number 20 jersey and was instrumental in Chelsea’s UEFA Conference League victory over Real Betis in May, where he contributed two assists in a commanding 4-1 win.

