Chelsea has confirmed England star Cole Palmer has switched jersey numbers ahead of the 2025/26 season

New signing Liam Delap has also been handed Chelsea’s iconic No. 9 shirt, worn previously by Lukaku and Torres

Palmer could debut his new jersey number at the Club World Cup vs. LAFC on June 16

Chelsea have confirmed that Cole Palmer will wear the number 10 shirt starting from the 2025/26 season and the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

The 23-year-old forward, who joined the Blues in 2023, previously wore the number 20 jersey and was instrumental in Chelsea’s UEFA Conference League victory over Real Betis in May, where he contributed two assists in a commanding 4-1 win.

Chelsea has announced that Cole Palmer will wear the no.10 jersey previously worn by Eden Hazard next season. Photo by Nicolo Campo

Source: Getty Images

Palmer’s switch to the number 10 shirt reflects his growing stature at Stamford Bridge since his arrival from Manchester City two seasons ago.

The number, often associated with creativity and leadership, was previously worn by Mykhailo Mudryk, who is currently suspended due to a failed drug test, the Independent reports.

Chelsea fans will hope Palmer’s form continues as he steps into one of the club’s most iconic jersey numbers.

New signing Liam Delap assigned No. 9 shirt

In a related development, Chelsea has unveiled that new signing Liam Delap will wear the number 9 shirt next season.

Liam Delap has been unveiled by Chelsea and will wear the no.9 jersey next season. Photo by Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

The 22-year-old striker completed a £30 million move from Ipswich Town after the Blues triggered his release clause.

Despite Ipswich’s relegation from the Premier League in the 2024/25 season, Delap impressed with his performances and has earned a swift return to top-flight football.

The number 9 jersey is often seen as “cursed” at Chelsea, following underwhelming stints by strikers like Romelu Lukaku, Alvaro Morata, and Fernando Torres.

Nevertheless, Chelsea’s faith in Delap suggests they believe he can break the jinx and lead their attack effectively under manager Enzo Maresca after the struggles of Nicolas Jackson in the last two campaigns.

Chelsea ready for Club World Cup

Palmer’s first appearance in his new number shirt could come as soon as June 16 when Chelsea face Los Angeles FC in the FIFA Club World Cup in Atlanta.

The West London club in an official statement have warned that the squad numbers for the 2025/26 season remain subject to change until the end of the summer transfer window.

Before the Club World Cup, Palmer may also feature for England in their upcoming fixtures, a European qualifier against Andorra on June 7 and a friendly against Senegal on June 10.

The 23-year-old forward’s promotion to the No. 10 role reflects his rising influence at both club and international levels.

Chelsea bid for promising young striker

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea have continued to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season, with Enzo Maresca’s side securing Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

Reports have it that the Stamford Bridge outfit are already targeting another promising young forward in a bustling summer transfer window.

Nicolas Jackson’s future remains uncertain amid interest from Manchester United, Aston Villa, Inter Milan, and Atletico Madrid.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng