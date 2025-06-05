Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal are one of the clubs leading the race to sign Victor Osimhen

Al-Hilal have reportedly set a deadline for the Nigerian striker to accept their €30 million offer

A report emerging in Spain in recent hours claimed Real Madrid are monitoring the deal

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have reportedly issued a deadline to Victor Osimhen to accept their offer amid reports that Real Madrid are monitoring the deal.

Osimhen will leave Napoli permanently this summer and has interest from multiple clubs, including his current loan club, Galatasaray, which have been in negotiations with him for months.

Victor Osimhen celebrates his final goal for Galatasaray against Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

The Turkish champions are willing to trigger his release clause with Napoli, having activated multiple sponsorship agreements to be able to afford the €75 million fee.

They have also offered a €15 million per annum salary, while it is believed that the striker made a demand of €20mil, with the club ready to shift grounds on their initial offer.

Saudi club Al-Hilal have offered the most money to the Super Eagles forward, proposing an annual contract worth €30mil per season, having readied his release clause.

Al-Hilal gives Osimhen deadline

Both Galatasaray and Al-Hilal have been in conversation with Osimhen’s camp as they hope to convince him to accept their offer, with the Saudis wanting him for the Club World Cup in nine days.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al-Hilal have submitted an official proposal to Napoli worth €65mil fixed fee, plus €5mil add-ons for the Nigerian striker.

It is up to Napoli to accept, as it is closer to his €75 million release clause and has a significant amount in fixed fee, as both seek to end their sour relationship this summer.

A move to Al-Ahli last summer collapsed because Napoli demanded an extra €5mil after an initial agreement on a fixed €65mil.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Saudi club have given the Napoli-owned forward a deadline of Friday to accept, as they grow confident that a deal would be done.

New head coach Simone Inzaghi, who was unveiled yesterday after leaving Inter Milan, has granted approval for the deal ahead of facing Real Madrid in the opening game of the Club World Cup.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Galatasaray fans after his final game for the club. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid monitoring Osimhen

Aside from Al-Hilal, Galatasaray are the other club in discussions with Osimhen after the striker impressed during his season-long loan spell at the club.

However, a report originated from Spain, claiming Real Madrid are monitoring the situation between Napoli, Al-Hilal and Galatasaray for the striker.

The 15-time UEFA Champions League winners could pounce if an opportunity presents itself. However, the report is not concrete and unlikely to happen.

Ozbek provides update on Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek provided an update on Osimhen as the Turkish champions continue to negotiate for a permanent transfer.

Ozbek believes Osimhen will choose to stay at the Rams Park if there is not much difference between their offer and the offers from elsewhere, as he is not money-driven.

