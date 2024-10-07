Chelsea players have been asked to name the easiest position to play on the pitch in football, with each to his own

New wing recruit Jadon Sancho provided the most hilarious and possibly the most honest answer among all

The England international joined Enzo Maresca's team on an initial loan from Manchester United in the summer

Jadon Sancho provided the most hilarious and possibly the most honest answer when Chelsea players were asked to name the easiest position to play in football.

Sancho is gradually settling into his new life at Chelsea after making a summer switch from Manchester United after three seasons at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho smiles on the bench during Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt. Photo by Jürgen Fromme.

Source: Getty Images

According to The Athletic, the Blues signed him on an initial loan with no obligation to make it permanent for a fee in the region of £20-25 million if some milestones are met.

The English winger fell out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag and spent the second half of last season on loan at former club Borussia Dortmund before moving to London.

Sancho names football’s easiest position

As seen in a video shared on Instagram, football content creator Dom Futbol visited Chelsea's training facilities at Cobham ahead of their 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

He asked selected Chelsea players to name the easiest position to play in football, and Sancho gave the most hilarious answer, claiming it is sitting on the bench, a position he spent most of his time in red.

Starman Cole Palmer said it is central defensive midfield, an answer that poked fun at Moises Caicedo, who was right beside him. Christopher Nkunku said central defence to aim a dig at compatriot Benoit Badiashile.

Third-choice goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, who has the easiest job according to Sancho, said it is the forward position. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall said fullback, while Marc Guiu claimed it's the goalkeeping position.

Sancho was one of the many players the Blues recruited this summer and has settled into the team, making the left-wing position his with three assists in four games.

Sancho aims dig at Man Utd

Legit.ng reported that Sancho aimed dig at Manchester United after his parent club lost 3-0 to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in their final game in September.

Chelsea’s social media page shared a photo of Sancho smiling with Palmer at the final whistle, and the Man Utd loanee reposted it, with fans claiming it was aimed at the Red Devils.

