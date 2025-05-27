Manchester United will not play European football next season after finishing 15th in the league this season

Manchester United will take a significant windfall after missing out on the UEFA Champions League next season following a disastrous domestic season.

The Red Devils finished 15th on the Premier League table, thus missing out on qualification for European football entirely, despite having two managers in the season.

Ruben Amorim’s side had an opportunity to sneak into the competition via the UEFA Europa League winners' slot, but lost the final 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao.

This has led to serious consequences within the club, and this will carry over till next season. The finances of the club, which were already in a bad state, were further plunged.

Cost of missing UCL for Man Utd

According to BBC Sports, football finance expert Kieran Maguire estimated that the cost of missing out on Champions League football for next season will cost the Red Devils over £100 million.

Maguire analysed that participating in next season’s competition, even if they lost all eight games and were eliminated from the group stage, would have earned the Red Devils about £70 million in UEFA prize money from broadcasting rights income.

He added that matchday revenue for the club will be affected as they will have at least four fewer home games next season, and that is if they were eliminated in the group stage.

United's matchday revenue is estimated at £5.2 million, and this will increase after ticket prices for next season were raised by 5%, putting their possible revenue at £6mil per game and £24mil with an extra four games in the UCL group stage.

The three-time UCL winners also missed out on about £25mil in Premier League merit payment by finishing nine places below the Champions League spot of fifth place.

According to Mirror UK, the club will pay kit manufacturers Adidas £10mil in penalty for missing out on Europe's premier competition. It is unknown whether other kit sponsorships with Qualcomm, DXC and Tezos have similar penalties.

Approximately, this has cost £129.2mil in revenue, and this is if they do the bare minimum in the UCL next season. It would certainly be more as they are expected to perform beyond the bare minimum.

The club has cut the summer transfer budget to £100mil, and this is if they raise it via selling Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho, amongst other players expected to leave.

