Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted at his exit from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr through a cryptic social media post

Al Nassr recently suffered a 3-2 defeat to Al Fateh, ending their hopes of qualifying for the AFC Champions League

The Real Madrid legend has now scored a total of 900 career goals across 1,200 matches in different clubs

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he does not intend to renew his contract with Al Nassr once it expires.

The Saudi Arabian club was reportedly prepared to offer a lucrative deal to retain the former Manchester United star, who has yet to win a major trophy since joining in 2023.

Despite the trophy drought, Ronaldo secured the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot for the second consecutive season.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr during the AFC Champions League Elite semi-final against Kawasaki Frontale in Saudi Arabia. Photo by: Yasser Bakhsh.

Ronaldo out of Al Nassr?

Four-time UEFA Champions League winner Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his intention to leave Al Nassr at the end of the season, with his contract set to expire in June 2025.

In a cryptic message posted on X, the 40-year-old hinted that his time in the Saudi Pro League has come to an end, writing, "This chapter is over."

Al Nassr suffered a 3-2 defeat to Al-Fateh in their final game of the 2024/25 season, squandering a 2-1 lead in the final 10 minutes.

He wrote, after the defeat:

"This chapter is over.

"The story? Still being written.

"Grateful to all.

Despite the loss, Ronaldo finished the season as the league’s top scorer with 25 goals.

However, Al Nassr placed third, meaning Ronaldo ends another season without silverware since joining the club from Manchester United in 2023, following his fallout with Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo made it clear that while his time in Saudi Arabia may be over, his football career is not, suggesting he remains open to new opportunities, per Daily Mail.

Infantino hints at Ronaldo’s next move

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo has a strong chance of featuring in this year’s FIFA Club World Cup.

According to the Sun, Infantino revealed that the Ballon d’Or winner is currently in talks with potential clubs that could benefit from his services.

The 55-year-old added that Ronaldo’s current club, Al Nassr, narrowly missed qualification for the expanded tournament, with Al Hilal being the only Saudi Arabian team set to participate in the competition, which will take place in the United States. He said:

"Yeah, Cristiano Ronaldo might play in the Club World Cup, yeah.

"There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup… who knows, who knows."

Ronaldo tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list

Legit.ng earlier reported that Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo topped Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid athletes for the third consecutive year.

The Portugal star signed a two-year deal with the Saudi Arabian club in 2022, worth around $200 million annually.

The four-time UEFA Champions League winner's estimated total earnings are approximately $275 million.

