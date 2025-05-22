A Nigerian Manchester United fan has vented his frustration after the Europa League final loss to Tottenham

Manchester United will end the 2024/25 season trophyless and outside European qualification spots

The fan claims he has suffered financial and psychological losses weekly due to supporting the Old Trafford club

Manchester United’s season ended in bitter disappointment as they fell 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao.

A first-half strike by Brennan Johnson sealed the win for Spurs, handing them their first trophy in 17 years.

For Man United, the loss not only means a trophyless season but also marks their worst Premier League finish in over a decade, with no qualification for European competition in the 2025/26 campaign, BBC reports.

The result further intensifies pressure on manager Ruben Amorim, whose team is set to finish 16th in the league.

According to Sporting News, it is the first time since the 2014/15 season that Manchester United will not play European football, a stat that has enraged fans across the world, including in Nigeria.

Nigerian fan speaks out in frustration

In the aftermath of the defeat, a passionate Nigerian fan of the Red Devils went viral online after an emotional outburst as seen on X.

Refusing to wear his Manchester United jersey during an interview, the man criticised the Manchester United players for their perceived lack of pride and commitment to the Old Trafford club.

“There are people who wear this badge and get paid bonuses and salary, but they are not proud of this jersey,” he said. “Every week, I lose financially and psychologically because I’m a Man U fan.”

He lamented the fact that while millions of fans suffer emotionally and financially for their loyalty, the players do not reflect the same passion.

A fan’s painful loyalty

The man went on to highlight the global prestige of Manchester United, stating that players across the world dream of donning the red jersey.

He compared the current squad's indifference to the desire shown by players at rival clubs like Chelsea.

“Every footballer in England wants to play in Man U, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich,” he noted.

“We have footballers who are not proud of wearing this beautiful jersey, so I can’t wear it.”

His statement reflects the deep emotional investment and disillusionment felt by many fans as Manchester United end yet another season in turmoil, leaving loyal supporters heartbroken and, in some cases, financially drained.

4 Nigerians receive winners' medal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tottenham are the winners of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League after beating Manchester United 1-0 in the final held at Estadio San Mames in Bilbao last night.

Tottenham's win was also a win for Nigeria, as four players of Nigerian heritage were awarded medals for their part in securing the club's first European trophy in 41 years.

Dominic Solanke, Destiny Udogie, Oyindamola Ajayi, and Calum Olusesi are all four players of Nigerian descent in the Tottenham team that received a winners' medal after Spurs claimed their first trophy in 17 years.

