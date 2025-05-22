Bruno Fernandes says he would understand if Manchester United decide to sell him this summer

Manchester United's 1-0 loss to Tottenham in the Europa League final leaves them without European football next season

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are reportedly prepared to offer Fernandes a £200m deal ahead of next summer

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has made a bold statement about his future at the club following their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao on Wednesday night.

The Portuguese midfielder admitted he wants to stay at Old Trafford but would understand if the Red Devils choose to offload him due to the club’s financial struggles.

Bruno Fernandes has hinted he could leave Manchester United in the summer if the club wants to sell him. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United will miss out on all forms of European football next season after losing the Europa League final and finishing 16th in the Premier League, making Fernandes acknowledge the possibility of a summer exit, The Mirror reports.

“If the club thinks it's time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it is what it is,” Fernandes said.

“I've always said I will be here until the club says to me that it's time to go.”

Fernandes, who turns 31 in September, has two years left on his current contract with an option for an additional year.

This is the first time the Manchester United captain has publicly hinted at the potential of leaving Old Trafford since he arrived at the club from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

Fernandes bitter after defeat to Tottenham

Manchester United's loss to Tottenham in the final was a bitter blow for Fernandes, who has now lost two Europa League finals with the Red Devils, the first being in 2021 against Villarreal.

Bruno Fernandes walks past the Europa League trophy after Manchester United were beaten in the final by Tottenham. Photo by Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Brennan Johnson's first-half goal sealed Tottenham’s 1-0 victory and ended Man United's hopes of winning any trophy this season and their Champions League qualification hopes.

Despite the heartbreak, Fernandes remained professional in his post-match comments, expressing his desire to help the club return to its glory days.

However, the absence of European competition next season adds further uncertainty to Man United’s direction after another trophyless season.

Saudi interest mount on Fernandes

Reports from the Daily Mail have recently linked Fernandes with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hilal are reportedly willing to offer the Man United captain close to £200 million over a three-year deal, and discussions with his representatives are said to have already taken place.

The Red Devils now face mounting financial pressure, having missed out on a potential £100 million Champions League payout due to their defeat in Bilbao.

While Man United is unlikely to want to part with their influential captain, a significant offer from the Saudi Pro League could test the club’s resolve.

Ratcliffe decides on Amorim’s Man United future

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has decided to retain manager Ruben Amorim despite the team's 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

The defeat marked United's worst season since the Premier League's inception in 1992, as they finished 16th or 17th in the league, with only six wins, six draws, and 13 losses since Amorim's appointment in November.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng