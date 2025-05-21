Washington, USA - President Donald Trump of the United States (US) used a White House meeting on Wednesday, May 21, to confront South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

As reported by Los Angeles Times, Trump accused South Africa of failing to address the alleged killing of white farmers.

Trump said:

"People are fleeing South Africa for their own safety."

At a point, Trump dimmed the lights in the Oval Office to play a video of a communist politician playing a controversial anti-apartheid song that includes lyrics about killing a farmer.

The US leader added:

"Their land is being confiscated and in many cases they’re being killed."

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng