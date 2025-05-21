Breaking: Drama as Donald Trump Ambushes South Africa President, Confronts Him
Washington, USA - President Donald Trump of the United States (US) used a White House meeting on Wednesday, May 21, to confront South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
As reported by Los Angeles Times, Trump accused South Africa of failing to address the alleged killing of white farmers.
Trump said:
"People are fleeing South Africa for their own safety."
At a point, Trump dimmed the lights in the Oval Office to play a video of a communist politician playing a controversial anti-apartheid song that includes lyrics about killing a farmer.
The US leader added:
"Their land is being confiscated and in many cases they’re being killed."
More to come...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.