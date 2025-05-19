Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. led Portugal's U-15 side to victory in the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament on Sunday evening, May 18

The former Juventus U-15 player scored a brace in their 3-2 win over Croatia in a thrilling match witnessed by his grandmother

Ronaldo Jr. now sets his sights on surpassing his father, Cristiano Ronaldo Sr.'s U-15 record, having netted seven goals in nine appearances

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., is proving his doubters wrong with his standout performance at the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament in Croatia on Sunday evening, May 18.

The Al Nassr U-15 star scored his first brace for Portugal’s U-15 side in their 3-2 win over the host nation, Croatia.

The 14-year-old celebrated his goals with his father’s iconic ‘SIU’ gesture, joined by his teammates and excited spectators.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. of Portugal U15 celebrates during the Vlatko Markovi International Match against Croatia U15. Photo by: Pixsell/MB Media.

Ronaldo Jr. has justified his inclusion in the squad by coach Michael Rwabigwi, following a quiet start to the tournament, where he had failed to score in the first three matches.

In the 13th minute, Ronaldo Jr. opened the scoring, converting a precise left-footed shot from a pass in the left side of the penalty box.

Croatia responded in the 25th minute, with Ivan Caleta capitalising on a lapse in Portugal’s defense.

Ronaldo Jr. netted his second goal in the 47th minute, giving Portugal a deserved lead, but Croatia equalised through substitute Rio Joka in the 59th minute per ESPN.

The match was settled in the 78th minute when Rafael Cabral scored his third goal of the tournament to seal the win and secure the trophy for Portugal per beinSports.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr greet the crowd during the official unveiling of Cristiano Ronaldo as an Al Nassr player. Photo by: Yasser Bakhsh.

Fans compare Ronaldo Jr. to Messi Jr.

A heated online debate has emerged between fans of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments from the Facebook page of football journalist Fabrizio Romano. Read below

Henry Daudi wrote:

"Like father like son, waiting to seeing Messi Jr."

Uchenna Amadi said:

"Pain pain sorrow sorrow are all over Messi fans right now after saying the kid is not a footballer 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Amar Mars added:

"Ronaldo JR need play for Europe.. he his great player. maybe play for Dortmund for 2 season at least and then move to club like Real Mdrid. same like Bellingham did.

"He is far better than Lamine yamal."

Lawali Shafiu wrote:

"What a way to served ur nation. After sacrificing his entire football career for Portugal, now his son is taking his footsteps."

David Rex said:

"This boy needs to do his things and leave his father own oo hmm.

"If we the Messi fans start we will not stop. He should focus on his path so that people won't expect much from him, joke aside."

Khøfí Pïé Chärt added:

"Like father like son,a lion can never give birth to a sheep,they never disappoints when their team needs them most. SIUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU!!!!!"

Tsea Bernard wrote:

"Cristiano Ronaldo name will reign for long oo.

"His son will continue from where he will stop."

