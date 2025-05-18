Taiwo Awoniyi Releases First Statement Days After Waking Up From Induced Coma

Taiwo Awoniyi has released a statement as he continues to recover from a severe abdominal injury

The Nottingham Forest star woke up from an induced coma on Wednesday, after the second surgery was completed

The Nigerian international stated that it was a difficult season for him, as he thanked his club for standing by him

Nigerian international Taiwo Awoniyi has shared a statement via social media days after waking from an induced coma.

The 27-year-old sustained a severe abdominal injury following a collision with a post during Nottingham Forest's 2-2 draw against Leicester City at the City Ground last weekend.

Awoniyi received on-field treatment and briefly returned to play the final minutes.

Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest applauds during the Emirates FA Cup Semi Final match against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium. Photo: Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

He later required surgery, was placed in an induced coma, and underwent a second operation on Wednesday before he woke up, per the Liverpool Echo.

Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo provided an update on Friday, saying the striker would remain at the hospital for some days.

And on Sunday afternoon, Awoniyi shared a statement thanking his teammates for lifting his spirits with their affection.

He wrote on Instagram:

"This season has been one of the most difficult of my career but through it all, I have felt the love.

"With the grace of God, I am grateful to still be here, to still be fighting, to still be smiling, and to be in good spirits.

"To my teammates, coaches, staff and the entire Forest family, thank you for your well wishes, seeing you all on your visit to the hospital lifted my spirits more than words can say."

Nottingham Forest are still jostling for a ticket to Europe next term as they take on West Ham United and Chelsea in their final two matches of the season.

Awoniyi, who continues to recover, will not take part in any of the matches, but he has sent his wishes to his teammates.

He added:

"Wishing the boys the very best in these last two games, keep believing and keep pushing.

"I'm with you all the way and I can't wait to be back out there with the boys doing what I love.

"To my family, friends and football fans, thank you for the support, and to everyone back home in Nigeria who has checked in on me, prayed for me and left kind words, thank you.

"I see them. I feel them. And I carry them with me every day as I recover."

Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match against Crystal Palace. Photo: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Why Awoniyi was placed in a coma

Legit.ng earlier reported that doctors explained that the induced coma was necessary to restrict Awoniyi’s movement, regulate his heart rate, and facilitate ventilation as the Nigerian forward’s body begins the healing process.

According to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), an induced coma is not a treatment but a necessary step for critical care, especially when ventilation is needed.

Fans across the world have joined in sending their prayers and well-wishes to the star as he recovers from this latest setback

