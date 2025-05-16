Emmanuel Kunde, a legendary Cameroon defender, has died in his sleep at age 68

Kunde helped Cameroon win the AFCON titles in 1984 and 1988, and played in the 1982 and 1990 FIFA World Cups

Kunde is also remembered as one of Africa’s greatest defenders and a pioneer in international football

The African football world is in mourning following the death of former Cameroon international Emmanuel Kunde.

The legendary centre-back, known for his commanding presence and contributions to the game across two decades, passed away at the age of 68.

Emmanuel Kunde scores a penalty past England goalkeeper Peter Shilton at the 1990 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Ross Kinnaird

Source: Getty Images

According to initial reports from Kick442, Kunde died in his sleep on the night of Thursday, May 15.

The ex-defender’s remains have been deposited at the Yaounde Central Hospital mortuary pending further updates from his family.

A towering figure in Cameroon’s football history, Kunde's death marks the end of an era.

More than just a player, he was a symbol of strength, discipline, and tactical brilliance.

Tributes have poured in from across the continent, including a heartfelt message from Cameroon Football Association President and football icon Samuel Eto’o, who mourned the loss on Instagram.

A pillar of African football

Kunde’s name is etched in the history books of African football.

Renowned for his versatility, he played both as a centre-back and defensive midfielder, showcasing an uncanny ability to read the game and score goals, particularly from set pieces.

Despite being a defender, Kunde ranks among Cameroon’s top 10 all-time goal scorers, a rare achievement in world football.

He played a pivotal role in Cameroon’s dominance during the 1980s, helping the Indomitable Lions to two Africa Cup of Nations titles in 1984 and 1988.

His powerful presence and leadership at the back were critical to the African nation's success.

Kunde is a World Cup hero

Kunde also represented Cameroon at two FIFA World Cups, in 1982 and 1990.

Emmanuel Kunde in action for Cameroon against Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations. Photo credit: FIFA

Source: Twitter

The 1990 edition was particularly historic, as Cameroon became the first African team to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament, stunning the football world.

Kunde’s performances on the global stage contributed to changing perceptions about African football and opened doors for future generations.

Kunde’s life beyond the pitch

After hanging up his boots, Kunde did not stray far from the game.

He went on to manage several clubs, including PWD Bamenda, Canon Yaounde, and US Bitam, passing on his wealth of experience and tactical knowledge to the next generation.

His commitment to African football, both as a player and coach, is a testament to his enduring legacy.

