Lamine Yamal’s spectacular strike secured a 1-0 away victory for Barcelona against Espanyol on Thursday night, May 15, 2025, clinching the La Liga title ahead of Real Madrid.

The 17-year-old star scored in the 53rd minute at RCDE Stadium, curling a brilliant left-footed shot into the top corner after cutting in from the right.

Barcelona’s high-pressing game, orchestrated by Hansi Flick, stifled Espanyol’s attempts to respond, despite their strong home record.

A crucial save by Wojciech Szczęsny and a red card to Espanyol’s Leandro Cabrera in the 80th minute further tilted the match in Barcelona’s favour. The win, coupled with Real Madrid’s earlier stumble, left Barcelona seven points clear with two games remaining, ensuring their 28th La Liga crown.

Yamal’s registered 17 goals and 24 assists this season to cement his status as a global sensation, with fans and pundits drawing parallels to Lionel Messi.

Celebrations erupted in Cornellà as Barcelona overcame a resilient Espanyol side, marking a triumphant end to a dominant campaign under Flick’s leadership.

