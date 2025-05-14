Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi sustained a ruptured intestine after colliding with a goalpost, leading to emergency surgery

Medical reports revealed his injury carried a 50% risk of death due to potential sepsis and internal acid leakage

Kwarans have expressed concern for his wife, Taiye Jesudun, whom he married in 2018, as she remains by his side during this difficult time

Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi’s wife, Taiye Jesudun, has stood by him through thick and thin, with a new chapter emerging in their lives.

The couple married at a young age, three years after Awoniyi's involvement in Nigeria’s 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup victory in Chile.

Their white wedding took place at the God’s Grace Foundation Church in Ilorin, Kwara, on June 17, 2018.

Nottingham Forest player Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates with his wife Taiye Jesudun after a victory in England. Photo by: @awoniyi18.

Source: Instagram

His former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles teammates, such as Chidera Ezeh and Godwin Saviour, were in attendance.

The couple's engagement and traditional wedding were held in Kabba, Jesudun’s hometown, on a Friday, June 15, 2018.

Two years after their wedding, the former Liverpool star welcomed their first child, Emmanuel Awoniyi, per DailyPost.

After years of playing for both the Super Eagles and his club side, Taiwo Awoniyi and Taiye Jesudun welcomed their second child, coinciding with the player's birthday.

The forward scored a goal in Nottingham Forest's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the 2023/24 English Premier League season.

Further medical procedures are expected to continue, with careful monitoring by the hospital’s intensive care team, and Nottingham Forest has stressed that Awoniyi’s life is not in danger per SportsBible.

Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest applauds during the Emirates FA Cup Semi Final match against Manchester City in London, England. Photo by: Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Sports Writers sympathise with Awoniyi

Chairman of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Kwara State Chapter, Ayodeji Ismail has joined Nigerians to pray for Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniti

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Ayodeji said described the news of Awoniyi’s surgery and reports of a medically induced coma as distressing and a trying moment for the football community in Kwara.

The sports presenter called on relevant stakeholders in the state and country to support Awoniyi and his family during this critical phase of recovery. He said:

“I became worried about health status of Taiwo Awoniyi because he is one of our great ambassadors.

“I am hopeful and confident that Taiwo Awoniyi will emerge from this stronger and better. He has faced adversity with courage before, and I believe this will be no different.”

“I want to laud the Nottingham Forest for its prompt medical intervention and the commitment shown by the club’s owner, Evangelos Marinakis, towards the well-being of players, especially during such challenging periods.”

Ayodeji revealed that the Super Eagles forward completed the secretariat of the association after years of abandonment.

Kwara Governor identifies with Awoniyi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has wished Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi a speedy recovery.

The Kwara State Governor praised the Nottingham Forest forward for his deep connection with the people of the state, noting his positive impact on his immediate community.

He added that Awoniyi is not just a footballer, but also a quiet philanthropist committed to uplifting others.

