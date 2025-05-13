Chelsea face a tough quest in securing a ticket to next season's Champions League following a defeat at Newcastle United

Manchester City also failed to claim all three points against relegated Southampton, with just two Premier League matches left

A supercomputer has predicted the top five teams that will qualify for the continental competition

The Premier League's race for Champions League qualification intensified over the weekend following Chelsea's loss at Newcastle United.

Liverpool have already been crowned champions and relegation spots settled, attention now turns to the tight battle for next season's European spots.

Just six points separate second-placed Arsenal, who drew 2-2 with Liverpool and hold 68 points with two games remaining, from seventh-placed Nottingham Forest.

Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, before a Premier League match against Manchester United. Photo: Alex Livesey.

Manchester City were held to a 0-0 draw by relegated Southampton, leaving Pep Guardiola disappointed as the tactician understands the implications.

He said via NBC Sports:

"Today we missed an important position today. That point in that game was really, really important.

"We have two games, we have a week to prepare the final and then a few days we are at home.

"Today was a massive game for us. We’ve been on an incredible run. We didn’t concede one shot, we create and we were there, it is always difficult when they defend you now a lot of times, it was literally 18 players in the 18-yard box.

"It is difficult. We need a good cross, good header, good set pieces, second balls. One guy dribble from outside and have a shot."

Opta predicts Premier League top 5

Despite a frustrating goalless draw at Southampton, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are projected to finish in the Premier League's top five in 92.9% of Opta's supercomputer simulations, with a 48.8% chance of securing third place.

Aston Villa have a 40.5% chance of a top-five finish, while Nottingham Forest hold an 18.7% chance.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match against Newcastle United. Photo: George Wood.

With a near-certain 99.9% chance of a top-five spot, Arsenal face a battle to maintain second place.

Chelsea have a 53.1% chance of qualifying for the Champions League, while Newcastle United boast a strong 95.18% chance.

Match Day 35 results open up a chance for Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, who have 63 and 62 points respectively, as they head into their final two matches of the season.

Mass exodus looms at Arsenal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal are preparing for a transformative summer after a lacklustre conclusion to the 2024/25 campaign.

The North London side are expected to secure second place in the Premier League. They also fell short in the UEFA Champions League, exiting in the semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain.

Mikel Arteta is now focused on assembling a robust, title-contending squad at the Emirates Stadium for the upcoming season.

The Gunners are reportedly ready to offload up to seven first-team players in a bid to create room for new signings and bring fresh energy to the squad.

