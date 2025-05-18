Victor Osimhen's €12 million net salary demand is scaring off English clubs due to heavy tax implications

Turkish analyst Sinan Engin says Galatasaray has the financial backing and tax edge to meet Osimhen’s demands

Premier League clubs’ reluctance is not just about money, but player character concerns have also slowed negotiations

Victor Osimhen’s blockbuster goal-scoring season in Turkey has not translated into a bidding war among top Premier League clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Despite being one of the most prolific strikers in recent seasons, with over 30 goals for Galatasaray this season, teams like Manchester United and Chelsea are no longer pursuing the Nigerian international.

Victor Osimhen has scored 35 goals in 39 appearances for Galatasaray since joining the Turkish club on loan last summer. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Football transfer experts like David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have revealed that two factors are behind English clubs’ hesitation to pursue a deal: Osimhen’s high salary expectations and concerns about his character.

Romano specifically noted that no Premier League side is willing to offer Osimhen the €12 million net annual salary he is demanding, a figure that, after tax in England, would cost closer to €19–€20 million per year.

That would place him among the highest earners in the Premier League.

Galatasaray's financial edge explained

While Premier League clubs are tapping the brakes and slowing down their interest in Osimhen, Galatasaray appears to be fully committed in sealing a deal for the Super Eagles forward.

Victor Osimhen poses with the Turkish Cup trophy after winning the tournament with Galatasaray. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Turkish football analyst Sinan Engin recently explained on Beyaz Futbol how Galatasaray can afford to pay Osimhen what Premier League giants cannot.

Engin points to Turkey's tax structure as a key factor. In Turkey, football salaries are not subject to the same steep deductions seen in England.

This means Galatasaray can offer Osimhen a €12 million net salary at a far more manageable cost to the Turkish club, particularly when backed by sponsors and private businessmen.

“There is a tax system in Europe. Osimhen can’t get the money he will earn here in Europe. There is no deduction in Türkiye,” said Engin.

Will Osimhen stay or return?

Despite interest from several clubs, Engin believes Osimhen’s future could remain tied to Galatasaray, at least for now.

“According to the last message I received, Osimhen's chances of staying at Galatasaray are 50-60%,” he said.

He also hinted that, should the Nigerian striker move elsewhere and underperform, a return to Galatasaray in January is not out of the question.

Meanwhile, other reports from Envrenozmen indicate a 20% withholding tax exists for Super League players, a far cry from the 45–50% effective tax rate in countries like England.

With financial manoeuvring, sponsor support, and a more favourable tax setup, Galatasaray is playing a smart game, one that could keep Osimhen in Turkey longer than many expected.

Osimhen wins first silverware with Galatasaray

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has etched his name into Galatasaray's history books after delivering a match-winning performance in the 2024 Turkish Cup final.

The Nigerian striker scored twice in the second half to seal a 3-0 win over Trabzonspor and give the Istanbul giants their first Turkish Cup title since 2019.

Following the Turkish Cup final win, Osimhen took to social media to express his gratitude to God after winning his first trophy with Galatasaray.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng