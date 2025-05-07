Barcelona have crashed out of the Champions League, a reality different from what Papa Frank Lloyd had predicted

The cleric claimed he saw the Spanish club defeat French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the final to win the competition

Some football fanatics have stormed the pastor's Facebook page, with many demanding answers after Barcelona were knocked out in the semis

A number of Barcelona supporters have visited the Facebook page of the cleric who predicted that he saw the club winning the Champions League.

The Catalan giants were knocked out of the competition by Italian side Inter Milan in a pulsating semi-final encounter.

After a 3-3 first-leg draw at the Camp Nou, both teams delivered a classic inside the San Siro in the reverse fixture.

Papa Frank Lloyd of the Light Bearers International Ministry.

Inter defeat Barcelona 4-3

Inter went ahead in the 21st minute after Lautaro Martinez tucked home from inside the area, and then Hakan Calhanoglu made it two-nil in the 36th minute.

Shortly after the start of the second half, Eric Garcia pulled one back for Barcelona, and then Dani Olmo netted the equaliser on the hour mark.

The Spanish club thought they had won it when Rafinha completed the turnaround and made it 3-2 in the 87th minute.

Desperate Inter restored parity courtesy of a Francesco Acerbi strike in the third minute of stoppage time as the match stretched into extra time.

Italian footballer Davide Frattesi scored the winner in the 99th minute, making it 4-3 as Inter booked their ticket to the final, per BBC.

The scoreline was totally different from what Nigerian cleric Papa Frank Lloyd had predicted.

Papa Frank Lloyd prediction fails

The Bishop at the Light Bearer International Ministries in Port Harcourt had stated that he saw Barcelona winning the Champions League.

In the video, which made rounds on social media, the cleric said:

"I am seeing the end of the Champions League. Spain is defeating Italy. England is playing against France, that is the final before the final of the Champions League.

"It's a stiff battle, fierce batte between France and England. I am seeing an elongated time but at the end I am seeing PSG prevailing and I am seeing Spain and France in the final.

"I am seeing France close to it, but I saw Spain snatching it."

With their team's exit from the competition, some Barcelona fans have visited the cleric's Facebook page.

Gladys Amedi said:

"God is not at work where sin is at work, the two cannot bend to gather."

Simon Zulu added:

"My advice is, stop commenting on football.. a lot of men of God stopped long time ago."

Iyke M'ebo III

"Commander General of the Prophetic Kingdom, I carry my house rent go stake Barcelona straight win against Inter Milan, as per your prophecy.

"We need to sit down and talk, sir. Very, very urgent."

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks dejected at full-time following the team's defeat and subsequent elimination after the UEFA Champions League.

Lamine Yamal writes Barcelona fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lamine Yamal sent a special message to Barcelona fans after their devastating UEFA Champions League exit.

The highly intense encounter stretched into extra time before Inter's Davide Frattesi scored a 99th-minute winner.

Yamal, who was a standout performer across both legs, was heartbroken by the defeat.

