Reno Omokri has posed with a Cristiano Ronaldo replica while flashing the “4+4” hand gesture

The social media activist has predicted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win re-election in 2027

Omokri continues to support Tinubu despite widespread criticism over Nigeria’s economic struggles under his leadership

Nigerian author and political commentator Reno Omokri has once again sparked conversation on social media, this time, not just for his love of global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, but also for making a bold political prediction ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

The former presidential aide was recently photographed beside a life-sized replica of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Reno Omokri receives a warm handshake from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after declaring his support for the APC. Photo credit @renoomokri

Source: Twitter

But what truly caught the attention of many was not just the Ronaldo statue; it was Omokri’s hand gesture.

With both hands raised, he flashed the popular “4+4” sign, a political symbol that signifies support for a second term in office.

This gesture represents his belief that the current Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be re-elected in 2027 to complete another four years in office.

A football pose with a political twist

Omokri has long been vocal in his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, often praising the Portuguese star’s discipline, work ethic, and mental strength, qualities he believes align with strong leadership.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the line-up for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr before a league game. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh

Source: Getty Images

However, combining his admiration for Ronaldo with a strong political message came as a surprise to many of his followers.

Omokri made a bold declaration: that despite the criticisms and challenges facing Tinubu’s administration, he remains confident that the president will secure a second term in office come 2027, PUNCH reports.

Nigerians react to Reno Omokri’s post

Reno Omokri’s post on social media has received mixed reactions from Nigerians, with some bashing the social media activist as one of Nigeria’s problems, while others are in support of him and the current President.

“@renoomokri We undestand you....... you are making Nigeria hell because of your selfish interest,” @maduna637880 tweeted.

“Please relocate your family back to Nigeria and witness the greatness and the achievements that your boss tinubu made you endorse him for the second time. Cho cho cho for social media is notworkings,” @Binhussaini01 also posted on X.

“Man.. you're one of Nigerians problem.. just know that,” @InnocentPasch12 posted.

Others also drummed their support for Omokri.

“My vote and our votes will sure affirmed 4 + 4,” @DukeofGinsau tweeted.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 4+4 2027,” @Nsa20 also posted.

“CR7 is a G.O.A.T just like Jagaban 4+4,” @Sarkinrafi3.

Defeding Tinubu amid the criticism

Reno Omokri’s continued support for President Tinubu has divided opinion online.

Since Tinubu’s inauguration in May 2023, his government has come under fire for economic hardship, inflation, and widespread discontent among the masses.

Nevertheless, Omokri maintains that Tinubu is being unfairly blamed for systemic issues and insists that the president needs time for his reforms to take effect. His recent post serves as both a show of loyalty and a bold political forecast.

Omokri reacts after calls for Tinubu’s impeachment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reno Omokri has criticised Dr. Reuben Abati for calling for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's impeachment over the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state.

On Wednesday, March 19, Abati, a co-anchor of Arise Television’s ‘The Morning Show’ said that the president’s declaration was unconstitutional and he has committed an impeachable offence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng