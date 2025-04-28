Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly agreed to take over as Brazil's manager ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June

The 65-year-old endured a tough end to the season, losing two crucial matches within three weeks; the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals to Arsenal and the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona

Brazil parted ways with former coach Dorival Júnior last month after a heavy 4-1 defeat to Argentina in the World Cup qualifying campaign

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly informed the Real Madrid players of his potential exit after the end of the 2024/25 La Liga season.

The Italian coach has been under scrutiny from the management of Los Blancos following his unimpressive performance this season.

Ancelotti lost scandalously to Arsenal 5-1 in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, setting an unwanted record at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. This set the tone for the discussion on the potential sack of the manager.

Carlo Ancelotti, head coach of Real Madrid after the Copa del Rey Final against Barcelona in Seville. Photo: by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

The 65-year-old also missed an opportunity to win the club's only silverware of the season, losing to Barcelona 3-2 in the Copa del Rey final at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on Saturday night.

According to The Sun, the former AC Milan coach will not be in charge of the Los Blanco when they begin their FIFA World Club campaign

Carlo to Brazil?

Five-time UEFA Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti is set to meet with representatives of the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) over the national team job.

According to Goal, CBF official Diego Fernandes was spotted at the Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Barcelona on Saturday night, April 26.

He was reportedly sent to persuade Ancelotti to take over as Brazil's head coach following the conclusion of the 2024/25 La Liga season.

The talks come ahead of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup qualifying matches in May.

Ancelotti, also known as "Don Carlo," is expected to leave Real Madrid trophyless after his second spell at the club.

Meanwhile, Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso has reportedly been contacted as a potential replacement for Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti, head coach of Real Madrid CF, enters the field during the match against Getafe CF at Estadio Coliseum in Spain. Photo by: Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Brazil sack Junior after Argentina's loss

Brazil parted ways with coach Dorival Junior following a disappointing 4-1 loss to Argentina in their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

According to the BBC, the 62-year-old was appointed in January 2024.

During his time in charge, the former Flamengo boss recorded seven wins, six draws, and three losses in 16 matches.

