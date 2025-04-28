Liverpool are the 2024/25 Premier League champions after beating Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield on Sunday

Arne Slot joins an elite group of managers who won the title in their first season, including Jose Mourinho

Mohamed Salah has disclosed the key tactical change the Dutch manager implemented to help Liverpool win

Liverpool were confirmed as the Premier League champions for the 2024/25 Premier League season after an emphatic 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

Spurs opened the lead in the eighth minute through Dominic Solanke before Liverpool replied with five goals, including one from Mohamed Salah and Destiny Udogie’s own goal.

Mohamed Salah celebrates with Arne Slot after Liverpool win the Premier League title. Photo by Andrew Powell.

Source: Getty Images

The Reds won the title with four matches to go in Arne Slot’s first season, earning him plaudits as one of the elite managers who won the title in their first season.

Salah explains Slot's tactical changes

Mohamed Salah is having his best individual season and is on course to win the league’s Golden Boot and Playmakers award with 28 goals and 18 assists in 34 games, as noted by Transfermarkt.

The Egyptian was asked if Arne Slot has made him a better player and he disclosed that he had a discussion with the manager over a tactical change that improved his numbers.

“You can see the numbers! Now I don't have to defend much,” he said as quoted by Mirror UK.

“The tactics are quite different. I said, ‘As long as you rest me defensively, I will provide offensively’, so I am glad that I did. He listened a lot, and you can see the numbers.

“When you play in the Premier League, you have to defend, but I said that I can gamble, and somehow I can make a difference. My number of assists shows that you can create chances as well.”

Salah is six goals ahead of Alexander Isak (22 goals) in the Golden Boot race and has seven more assists than Jacob Murphy (11 assists). He could become the first player since Harry Kane in the 2020/21 season to win both awards in the same season.

Salah eyes Premier League record

Salah has surpassed his personal best of 41 goal contributions. He currently has 46 and is one goal or assist away from setting a new league record for both 38 and 42-game seasons.

Mohamed Salah takes a selfie with his Liverpool teammates after winning the Premier League title. Photo by Liverpool FC.

Source: Getty Images

Responding to Daniel Sturridge after the match, the former Chelsea man admitted that he has his eyes on the record.

“Goal involvements, yes, for sure. Hopefully I’m going to break it soon, I know I broke it for 38 games [season],” he told Sky Sports.

“So now I think I have one assist to go. It’s something pushing me forward to just keep going and keep working hard, for sure.”

He could also break the record for most assists in a Premier League season with 20, held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, if he provides two more assists in the final four games.

Salah rocks expensive Richard Mille watch

Legit.ng previously reported that Mohamed Salah wore a $950,000 Richard Mille wristwatch during the signing of his new two-year Liverpool contract.

Hawk-eyed fan spotted the watch in his contract signing papers with Google reverse search revealing it to be rare Richard Mille RM 17-02 Tourbillion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng