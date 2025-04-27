Carlo Ancelotti has refused to criticise the referee after Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey defeat to rivals Barcelona

Los Blancos suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss against Hansi Flick’s side, with Jules Kounde scoring the winner late in extra time

Antonio Rudiger and Lucas Vazquez receive red cards following extra-time drama

Barcelona lifted the Copa del Rey after a thrilling 3-2 extra-time victory over Real Madrid in Seville, sealed by Jules Kounde’s stunning late strike.

The match was packed with drama, not just on the pitch but also on the sidelines.

Real Madrid players confronted the centre referee over his decision in the Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona on Saturday night. Photo by Josep Lago

Source: Getty Images

According to the BBC, tempers flared, and three Real Madrid players were shown red cards, including Antonio Rudiger and Lucas Vazquez from the bench and Jude Bellingham after the final whistle.

The match, which had already delivered plenty of excitement, ended in chaos during the final minutes of extra time.

After Kylian Mbappe was adjudged to have committed a foul, frustrations boiled over on the Real Madrid bench as several players stormed the field in protest, with Rudiger appearing to throw an object at the referee, Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Both Rudiger and Vazquez were sent off for their actions, and after the final whistle, Bellingham was also dismissed for aggressively confronting officials.

Ancelotti refuse to criticise referee

Despite the emotional scenes, Carlo Ancelotti chose not to criticise the referee publicly after the disappointing defeat, Sports Illustrated reports.

"I don't want to talk about the referee," Ancelotti said when asked about the controversial officiating."

Speaking further on the red cards, Ancelotti admitted he was not fully aware of what transpired during the melee.

"I don't know what happened with the third red card. We have to see what happened and I don't know. Now we have to wait. We're going to rest for two days to prepare for the games against Celta and Barcelona at the end of LaLiga.”

With key LaLiga fixtures against Celta Vigo and Barcelona ahead, the Real Madrid boss has emphasised the importance of regrouping quickly.

Praise for Rudiger despite the late drama

Amidst the tension, Ancelotti took time to praise Antonio Rudiger for his performance during the Copa Del Rey final defeat to Barcelona, Yahoo Sport reports.

Antonio Rudiger involved in a tackle with Barcelona forward Ferran Torres in the Copa del Rey final. Photo by Soccrates Images

Source: Getty Images

The German defender, who was substituted in extra time, appeared to throw something at the match official after he made a call against Mbappe when Real Madrid were pushing for an equaliser in extra time.

Rudiger had to be held back by several teammates after he was shown a red card for his reaction as he attempted to confront the referee.

"He had a fantastic game and held on as long as he could," Ancelotti said. "I appreciated his effort; it was fantastic. He wasn't injured, he was just tired and couldn't run any more."

While the Copa del Rey slipped out of Real Madrid’s grasp, Ancelotti’s comments suggest a focus on recovery and the upcoming LaLiga title race rather than dwelling on the officiating controversy that marred the Clasico finale.

Rudiger facing lengthy ban after attempted on referee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rudiger will likely face a lengthy ban after throwing ice packs at referee Burgos Bengoetxea during Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona on Saturday night.

Barcelona secured their 32nd title with a 3-2 win, thanks to a 116th-minute goal from Jules Kounde at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

