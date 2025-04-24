Manchester United will not pursue a summer transfer move for Victor Osimhen as he is not in their plans

United's withdrawal leaves other top European teams and Galatasaray in the race for the Nigerian forward

A Turkish pundit has rated Galatasaray’s chances of signing him despite the Red Devils pulling out of the deal

A Turkish pundit has assessed Galatasaray’s chances of signing Victor Osimhen after one of the main competitions pulled out of the race earlier today.

Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli permanently this summer and has yet to decide his future, leaving the decision till the end of his season-long loan spell with Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray during the 5-1 win over Konyaspor in the Turkish Cup. Photo by Mustafa Ciftci.

Source: Getty Images

Multiple reports in the media last week claimed he had reached an agreement over personal terms with Manchester United, but David Ornstein quashed the rumours, claiming he is not in United's plans.

Turkish pundit rates Galatasaray’s chances

Turkish pundit Ertan Suzgun has rated Galatasaray's chances of completing a permanent deal for Osimhen despite Manchester United no longer interested.

He doesn't sound optimistic in the deal happening and admitted that both parties’ realistic option is to part ways after winning the Turkish Super League title.

“Osimhen seems difficult. I think Osimhen is a beautiful dream for Galatasaray fans. He somehow fell through as an opportunity transfer,” he told Play Spor. “He continues to carry the team with the goals he scores.”

Despite their interest getting cold recently, Suzgun noted that Juventus are a strong contender and with other top European teams interested, Gala's chances are decreasing by the day.

“There is pressure from Juventus in particular and a few other teams from Europe are seriously interested. These teams are ready to pay the fee for his release. The rivals are very strong and as eager as Galatasaray. As such, Galatasaray's chances of making a move are decreasing day by day,” he said.

“Osimhen, it is still not easy. I think there will be a separation. It should be a big surprise. I see the possibility of continuing as very low, but Galatasaray is being tried. I see it as 5-10 percent. A situation like making a championship and then leaving could happen.”

Victor Osimhen and Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek during an event in December. Photo by Cemal Yurttas/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Regardless of the circumstances, the Galatasaray board are not deterred and are pressing forward with completing the deal having raised €50 million of the required 75 million.

According to Hurriyet, the club's management have summoned the forward for a meeting in the coming days to discuss his future beyond the current season.

The team are close to clinching the championship after Fenerbahce dropped points against Kayserispor and any decision announced now won't derail their season.

Gala are also in the Turkish Cup final, where they will face the winner of the second semi final between Goztepe and Trabzonspor.

Galatasaray's plan for Osimhen’s replacement

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray are planning for Victor Osimhen’s replacement in case they are unable to secure his services beyond his current load term.

Turkish pundit Ertem Sener claimed that the club are working on another big name to replace Osimhen, but he will be a midfielder, who is under the age of 30.

