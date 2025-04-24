Pep Guardiola’s current contract at Manchester City runs out in June 2027, and he is unlikely to extend

Former striker Sergio Aguero has tipped Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to succeed Guardiola at City

Arteta was Pep's assistant for three years before he took the Arsenal job on a permanent basis in 2019

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has tipped Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to replace Pep Guardiola at the club whenever he leaves.

Guardiola has been at Manchester City since 2016 and has a contract that runs till the summer of 2027, having signed a two-year extension in November 2024.

Pep Guardiola could leave Manchester City when his current contract expires in 2027. Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images.

There were speculations he could leave at the end of the season before he extended, and despite the new contract, the rumours never stopped when the team won once in 13 games this season.

However, he has turned the season around, and they could secure a third-place finish on the table this season.

Aguero names Guardiola’s replacement

There are no indications yet as to what the future holds for Guardiola beyond his current term at Man City, but fans believe he will walk out of the Etihad Stadium in 2027.

Former striker Sergio Aguero has tipped Pep’s former assistant Mikel Arteta to replace him, adding that he is qualified to step into the big shoes.

“Pep has extended his contract and Arteta has been doing a brilliant job at Arsenal. The point is moot right now, but if what you’re looking for is a forward-thinking answer and whether Arteta could be a good manager for City – I’d say he’s qualified for the task,” he said, as quoted by Goal.

Arteta's contact at Arsenal will also expire in 2027 and it could make it an easier transition for him to replace his former boss.

Arteta has previous knowledge of City, having worked as Guardiola's assistant from 2016 to 2019 before taking up his first managerial role at Arsenal.

He is one of the two managers who have gone toe to toe with Pep for the Premier League title, finishing second behind City in consecutive seasons. The other being Jurgen Klopp.

Sergio Aguero and Mikel Arteta during the Spaniard's time as Manchester City's assistant manager. Photo by Michael Regan.

Arteta vs Guardiola head to head

According to Transfermarkt, the master and the apprentice have faced off 14 times across the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup since Arteta took over at Arsenal.

The former Barcelona manager dominated the encounter, winning eight times while Arteta won four times, with the other two matches ending in a draw.

This season, Arteta picked up four points against his boss in the league, including a 5-1 demolition at the Emirates Stadium. Pep’s biggest win in the fixture was a 5-0 in the 2021/22 season.

