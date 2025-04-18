Galatasaray take another step closer to the title with a 2-1 win over Bodrum at the Rams Park

Victor Osimhen featured for 86 minutes but struggled to have an impact on the crucial match

Gala moved six points clear of Fenerbahce ahead of their rivals, who will play Kayserispor in two days

It was not Victor Osimhen’s day as Galatasaray took another step closer to retaining the Turkish Super League title with a 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Bodrum.

Osimhen featured for 86 minutes but failed to get on the score sheet, the first match in a while where he has failed to register an attacking contribution.

Victor Osimhen reacts after missing a goal-scoring chance for Galatasaray during the 2-0 win over Bodrum. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Sofascore, he took 10 shots, six off target, three on target and one blocked. For the first time in a while, he missed four big chances and accumulated an xg of 1.4, and still failed to score.

Former Arsenal midfielder Lukas Torreira opened the scoring in the first half, before defender Davison Sanchez added the second to seal the win for the Lions.

The champions move close to retaining their, and are now six points ahead of rivals Fenerbahce, with José Mourinho's side playing against Kayserispor on Sunday.

Victor Osimhen looks on during Galatasaray's 2-0 win over Bodrum. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

Torreira reacts to Galatasaray's win

Goalscorer Torreira expressed his satisfaction at the result and added that the team has turned its focus to the next match against Konyaspor as the end of the season approaches.

“It is very pleasing that we brought the victory with these goals. We are happy when the team wins,” he said, as quoted by galatasaray.org.

“The end of the season is approaching. We are all in good spirits. After resting, we will prepare for the Konyaspor match. That will also be a difficult match.”

Osimhen scared Galatasaray VP

Legit.ng previously reported that Osimhen scared Galatasaray official after asking to meet him in person during a phone call, according to a Turkish pundit.

The loan striker reportedly asked to meet Ibrahim Hatipoglu, who was not in Istanbul at the time, and it made the vice president panic at what could be the case.

