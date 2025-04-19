Former Croatia international Nikola Pokrivac has sadly passed away at the age of 39 in Karlovac

The former Shakhter Karagandy midfielder was reportedly involved in a four-vehicle collision on April 18

Pokrivac played for several European clubs, including Red Bull Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb, and notably made a significant impact at Puskas Akademia FC

Croatian football star Nikola Pokrivac passed away at the age of 39 following a severe car accident on Friday, April 18.

The former Croatia U21 international was traveling with three of his former NK Vojnic teammates, two of whom remain in critical condition.

Pokrivac was also part of the Croatian squad that famously defeated Germany in the group stage of UEFA Euro 2008.

Former Croatia international Nikola Pokrivac passes away at 39 following a car accident on Friday. Photo by: VINCENZO PINTO/AFP.

Croatia FF pays tribute to Pokrivac

The Croatian Football Federation, CFF, has paid tribute to their 2010 FIFA World Cup midfielder via a social media statement.

According to Daily Mail, the President of CFF said the death is a painful loss to their football community. He said:

"It is impossible to find words of comfort at such a shocking and unimaginably sad moment when we lost a young life.

“I can only express my deepest condolences to Nikola's family and loved ones for this irreparable loss, and the Croatian Football Federation and the Croatian football family will be with them in these most difficult moments.

“Nikola was a great football player, who lived football until his last moment in this world, and who showed great courage in life by overcoming a terrible disease.

The midfielder represented Croatia at the U19 and U21 levels, making a total of 39 appearances.

He featured in the UEFA Euro 2008 finals and later appeared in the 2010 FIFA World Cup per Football London.

Although he earned 15 caps for the senior national team, the former AS Monaco player did not register a goal.

The Croatian Football Federation and several clubs are mourning the passing away of Nikola Pokrivac at the age of 39. Photo by: Paul Mcfegan/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Clubs, fans mourn Pokrivac

Monaco and Red Bull Salzburg have led others in paying tributes to the Croatian star.

"The club was saddened to learn of the death of its former midfielder Nikola Pokrivac, Monaco statement read.

“We mourn the loss of our former player Nikola Pokrivac, who tragically died in a car accident. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Nikola,” Red Bull Salzburg tweeted.

Selmir Draganovic said:

"First he battled against the cancer - twice - and then this accident. He will always be our hero. Especially for our Dinamo Zagreb!💙

"Počivaj u miru, dragi Nikola!🕯️😔

Matej Duckic wrote:

"Nikola Pokrivac; he defeated cancer three times and now this.

Info Atx added:

"Rest in Peace, Nikola Pokrivac

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the tragic passing of former Croatian national team player Nikola Pokrivač in a car accident.

Ludovic Robin posited:

"All but sincere condolences to his family and his close ones and also AS Monaco rest in peace Nikola pokrivac 🕊️🙏🏻

Chinese footballer dies at 19

Legit.ng reported that a Chinese football youngster died a few hours before his 19th birthday after spending months in a coma since suffering a head injury during a match in Spain.

Guo Jiaxuan was part of a global youth soccer programme initiative by Bayern Munich. He played for Beijing Guoan youth team until his death last month.

