Arsenal’s Champions League win marks an unbeaten streak against Real Madrid in European competitions

The Gunners also equalled their best away winning run in Champions League history

Bukayo Saka and William Saliba both etched their names into the Champions League record books

Arsenal’s historic night at the Santiago Bernabeu was not just about the win, but it was also about making statements, setting records, and etching their name in Champions League folklore.

The Gunners had a night to remember for ages as they dumped the reigning European champions out of the competition they have won 15 times. They were beaten in front of their fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead against Real Madrid after superbly chipping Thibaut Courtois with a sublime effort. Photo by Image Photo Agency

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal sealed a tight 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, silencing the home crowd and sealing a historic 5-1 aggregate victory against the Spanish giants.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli scoring on either side of Vinicius Junior’s strike ensured Mikel Arteta’s men cruised into the last four of the Champions League for the first time since 2009 and only the third time in their history.

Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals as the Gunners seek their first-ever Champions League trophy.

6 incredible records Arsenal broke

Here, Legit.ng highlights six unforgettable records set by Arsenal in their Champions League triumph against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu.

The Arsenal players celebrate following their 2-1 victory against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Photo by David Price

1. Unbeaten against Real Madrid in Europe

Arsenal extended their unbeaten run against Real Madrid to four games (W3, D1), solidifying their status as a true bogey team for the Spanish giants.

Only Lyon has a better record against Real in the Champions League, going unbeaten in seven straight matches between 2005 and 2011.

2. Equalled longest away winning run in UCL

According to Arsenal.com, the Gunners also matched their longest away winning streak in the UEFA Champions League with four consecutive wins.

Interestingly, their fourth win in that previous run was also against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, a full-circle moment for the North London side.

3. Another English side dumps Real Madrid out

Arsenal became the fourth English team in a row to eliminate Real Madrid from the Champions League, joining Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool in recent years.

This stat underscores the Premier League’s dominance in Europe and shows how English clubs are beginning to hold a mental edge over the 15-time UCL winners.

4. Arteta joins elite Spanish coaches list

With the win, Mikel Arteta became the 10th different Spanish manager to reach a Champions League semi-final.

Only Italy (11) has produced more different coaches to achieve this feat.

For Arteta, this moment marks a milestone in his managerial career and places him among Europe’s elite tacticians.

5. Saka’s impressive UCL form

Bukayo Saka has now been directly involved in 15 goals (9 goals, 6 assists) in just 16 Champions League matches.

The Arsenal winger also boasts the best minutes-per-goal involvement (87 minutes) of any Arsenal player with over 1,000 minutes played in the competition.

Saka’s performance, including a sensational chip over Courtois, further confirms his status as one of Europe's brightest young stars.

6. Saliba’s defensive masterclass

William Saliba recorded 12 clearances in the match, the most in a Champions League fixture since Per Mertesacker achieved the same against Bayern Munich in 2014.

His composed yet dominant display was crucial to shutting down Madrid’s attacking threats and preserving Arsenal’s aggregate lead.

Arteta reacts after historic UCL victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arteta could not contain his emotions during the post-match conference after Arsenal beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu to progress to the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

Arsenal won 5-1 on aggregate, having won 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium, and despite Real Madrid’s mind games and intimidation, it was the Gunners who were the best team on both nights.

