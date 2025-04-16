Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal to ignore Real Madrid’s “comeback” hype and focus on performance at Santiago Bernabeu

Arsenal hold a 3-0 advantage over the 15-time Champions League winners heading into the UCL quarter-final return leg

Arsenal have never lost a European tie after winning the first leg by three or more goals

Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal side to stay grounded, ignore the noise from Real Madrid, and finish the job they started in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

With a commanding 3-0 lead from the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners head to the Santiago Bernabeu knowing they are 90 minutes away from a historic semi-final appearance.

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal will do their talking on the pitch when the Gunners tackle Real Madrid in the UCL quarterfinals second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Despite the advantage, Arteta is under no illusions about the threat posed by the 15-time Champions League winners, The SUN reports.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham added to the intensity ahead of the second leg, claiming that "Wednesday is a night made for Real Madrid," a statement Arteta and his players are choosing to ignore.

“We’ve shown that we are capable of doing it,” Arteta said during his pre-match press conference.

“That has to give us reassurance and confidence. But now it’s about doing it on the pitch. That’s the only thing that matters.”

History on Arsenal and Arteta’s side

Arsenal have never been eliminated after winning the first leg of a European game by three or more goals, and neither has any English side in Champions League history.

On all 13 previous occasions when Arsenal carried a three-goal advantage into the second leg of a European fixture, they progressed comfortably.

Similarly, all 11 English teams that have previously won a Champions League first-leg knockout match by three goals or more have advanced as seen on Yahoo Sports.

Arteta is keenly aware of this record but is focused on ensuring his players do not get complacent.

Arsenal ignoring the Bernabeu noise

Arteta in his press conference released by Arsenal, acknowledged the intimidating atmosphere of the Santiago Bernabeu but is confident the North London club is mentally strong enough to handle it.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya feeling the turf at the Santiago Bernabeu. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

The Spaniard emphasised the need for the Gunners to remain composed and not get caught up in the emotional waves the Madrid crowd will bring.

“We have to approach this game exactly like the first leg, with intensity, with courage, and with the intent to win. Not to defend a lead, but to go for it again.”

He added that Arsenal’s defensive solidity and pressing game must be at their best if they are to withstand Real Madrid’s inevitable early pressure.

Arsenal backed to finish the job

Meanwhile, UK-based football journalist Samuel Omaenikun, in a chat with Legit.ng, believes Arsenal have what it takes to finish the job against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

“This Arsenal team under Arteta has grown in maturity, resilience, and tactical discipline,” Omaenikun said.

“They didn’t just beat Madrid in the first leg, they dominated them in every department. If they stay focused and approach the second leg with the same hunger, there’s no reason they can’t knock out one of the most decorated sides in football history. The Gunners are no longer underdogs in Europe.”

Arteta aware of Real Madrid’s weakness

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arteta has disclosed where Real Madrid could cede their advantage to Arsenal in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie.

Arsenal have one leg in the semi-final after beating Real Madrid 3-0 in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium and could progress to the next round if they stop their opponents from scoring.

