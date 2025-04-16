Ousmane Dembele refused to accept the Man of the Match award after PSG’s 3-2 loss to Aston Villa

The French giants advanced to the Champions League semi-finals with a 5-4 aggregate win against a spirited Villa team

Dembele has warned his PSG teammates against complacency in future matches in the Champions League

Ousmane Dembele turned heads on Tuesday night, not just for his on-field performance, but for an unexpected gesture following Paris Saint-Germain’s shock UEFA Champions League quarter-final loss to Aston Villa.

Despite PSG progressing to the semi-finals, the French forward flat-out rejected the Man of the Match award, a gesture that has caused heavy backlash on social media.

Ousmane Dembele risked the wrath of UEFA after he publicly refused to accept the Man of the Match award following PSG's defeat against Aston Villa. Photo by Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

According to MSN, PSG entered the second leg against Villa with a comfortable 3-1 lead from the first leg in Paris and looked to be cruising after early goals from Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes had pushed the aggregate to 5-1. But Unai Emery’s side mounted an astonishing comeback attempt.

Youri Tielemans and John McGinn scored on either side of halftime to bring hope back to the English side, before Ezri Konsa’s calm finish, set up brilliantly by Marcus Rashford, ignited Villa Park.

Konsa’s goal reduced the deficit to just one goal as PSG's commanding lead had quickly turned into a tension-soaked game, with the hosts just one strike away from forcing extra time.

Dembele’s snub MOTM Award

Despite the momentum swinging dramatically, PSG held on, largely thanks to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s sensational saves in the dying minutes.

However, when the final whistle blew and Ousmane Dembele was named Man of the Match, to the surprise of many inside the stadium and those watching on television.

The Frenchman’s reaction, however, caused a stir after he bluntly refused to accept the award following the defeat at Villa Park.

Dembele, evidently disappointed by the team’s complacency, reluctantly posed for photos with the award before refusing to take it with him, storming down the tunnel in frustration.

An unhappy Dembele caught posing with the Man of the Match award minutes after rejecting it. Photo by Charlie Crowhurst

Source: Getty Images

Footage showed the winger visibly upset, making it clear he believed Donnarumma deserved the honour.

Lessons learned for PSG says Dembele

In his post-match interview captured by Yahoo Sports, Dembele did not hold back after he took a jibe at his teammates.

He admitted that PSG had underestimated Villa after going 2-0 up and paid the price with a nervy finish.

“We thought we were too good. At 2-1, we thought we were already qualified and that it was over.

“That’s how the Champions League goes. You face teams whose supporters are as hot as that, and they can turn the game on its head. We will have to be more demanding in the semi-finals.”

Despite the scare, PSG are through and one step closer to a historic first Champions League title.

Barcelona seal second semi-final spot

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Hansi Flick was not a happy man despite Barcelona progressing to the UEFA Champions League semi-final despite losing 3-1 to Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park.

Barcelona came into the tie with a four-goal advantage from their win in Spain, but the night nearly turned catastrophic after a disappointing performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng